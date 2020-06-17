Entertainment that matters

As Covid-19 continues to create anxiety and uncertainty not only in the world but in mzansi, it is refreshing to see that young people are not sitting idly by waiting for the worst to come. Youth represents energy, creativity and innovation and should be beacons of hope that can support various communities at all times especially in times of crisis. Research indicates that 61% of young people aged 15-34 are unemployed. Heeding to the call of collaboration in addressing youth unemployment, this Youth Day, will see two organisations led by young people join forces to raise much needed funds to support two very critical initiatives that support youth development.

On Tuesday, 16 June 2020, Kwambele Social Marketing in partnership with Podcast and Chill, made famous by the King of Podcasts, MacG, will commemorate Youth Day by launching the #100KInitiative under the Amandla Wespani campaign which will see a day of virtual entertainment being used to raise R100,000 for Y-LED (Youth Leadership and Entrepreneurship Development) and the loveLife Langa Youth Centre. Amandla Wespani, (loosely translated as power of work) is a campaign that was born out of the realisation of the Covid-19 effect on youth unemployment because the reality is that the pandemic has not only affected our lives and economy of our country but young people's hustle as well."Amandla Wespani aims at walking the journey with young people of our country from all walks of life towards achieving their goals. Young people of South Africa are facing tremendous challenges, and it's important to understand that life will never be the same post Covid-19. For this reason, it's important for youth to know that they are not alone and that through collaborative efforts we become stronger together," said Matshidiso Mbele, Chief Executive Officer at Kwambele Social Marketing.MacG will bring his podcast platform to life with a refreshing entertainment line-up featuring performances and conversations with well-known personalities including Queen of bling Khanyi Mbau. Money raised during the virtual event, will benefit two deserving programmes Y-LED and the loveLife Langa Youth Centre. Y-LED, is an NPO dedicated to arming young people with business skills as well as real and practical experience in establishing and running successful small businesses of their own whilst landing the importance of entrepreneurship. Due to the Coronavirus, the NPO has modified its programme to an online no data cost platform and requires funds to continue the online offering. The second beneficiary is loveLife's Langa Youth Centre which is in desperate need of studio refurbishments for its Media Y's Programme which makes broadcasting equipment accessible to young people wishing to pursue a career in journalism or broadcasting."Despite the challenges we face especially as young people, we have the ability to look beyond the now through our innate resilience as a community. Together we can overcome our challenges by doing what the youth of '76 did – standing together and remaining united and leading the change that we want to see in our communities," said MacG of Podcast and Chill.In the words of Nelson Mandela, "What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead." The youth is our greatest asset as an nation and giving them the support they need today will enable them to be the future leaders we will need tomorrow.