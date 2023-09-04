Introducing Dark Fusion: The future of smart contracts and tokens on Bitcoin

Dark Fusion Technologies has successfully introduced the Simple Contract Language (SCL), a groundbreaking development that facilitates the direct utilisation of smart contracts and tokens on Bitcoin's primary network. This addresses previous challenges associated with implementing such features on the Bitcoin platform.

Source: Supplied.

This innovation is really important for the tech world, including businesses and various institutions. It makes smart contracts more secure, able to handle more transactions, and work across different blockchain systems. SCL is set to bring new types of applications to life in areas like finance, gaming, digital art (NFTs), supply chain, and data privacy.

SCL is a new way to write smart contracts that's specially designed for Bitcoin. It can be used on any blockchain system that's set up like Bitcoin's. It's a good match for Bitcoin because it uses Bitcoin’s strong security and decentralised nature efficiently, explains Dominic Obojkovits, creator and chief engineer at Dark Fusion.

Innovative features

SCL’s smart contracts differ from those on other systems like Ethereum in a few key ways. First, they are more secure due to the utilisation of a unique method to protect each contract, making them harder to hack. Second, they can handle multiple transactions simultaneously, which is ideal for managing a high volume of activity without slowing down the blockchain. This capability is particularly crucial for transactions on Bitcoin's main network (Layer 1).

Third, they are efficient because they are written in a modern programming language that allows developers to use various programming languages.

“The best part about working on cutting edge tech is feeling like you’re at the edge of human knowledge and knowing that something you do might push that edge a little bit further,” says Obojkovits.

The team at Dark Fusion believes that SCL will change how smart contracts are used. By adding smart contracts to Bitcoin, it is making it possible to build different kinds of secure and efficient apps on one of the world’s most secure blockchains.

“Our team is at the forefront of unlocking new dimensions in Bitcoin utility. We are not just exploring uncharted territories; we’re creating them. Our innovative approach promises to revolutionise the way Bitcoin is utilised, opening doors to possibilities previously deemed unimaginable,” says Greg Van Der Spuy, chief executive officer at Dark Fusion.

As Dark Fusion continues to develop its technology, it plans to share it with the world. This will allow more developers to start using SCL and Dark Fusion technology to create new things on Bitcoin and the Lightning Network.