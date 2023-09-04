Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Milpark EducationSAICABroad MediaMerchant West GroupAICPA & CIMASimply Financial ServicesAfriGISBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Fintech News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Introducing Dark Fusion: The future of smart contracts and tokens on Bitcoin

    7 Dec 2023
    7 Dec 2023
    Dark Fusion Technologies has successfully introduced the Simple Contract Language (SCL), a groundbreaking development that facilitates the direct utilisation of smart contracts and tokens on Bitcoin's primary network. This addresses previous challenges associated with implementing such features on the Bitcoin platform.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    This innovation is really important for the tech world, including businesses and various institutions. It makes smart contracts more secure, able to handle more transactions, and work across different blockchain systems. SCL is set to bring new types of applications to life in areas like finance, gaming, digital art (NFTs), supply chain, and data privacy.

    SCL is a new way to write smart contracts that's specially designed for Bitcoin. It can be used on any blockchain system that's set up like Bitcoin's. It's a good match for Bitcoin because it uses Bitcoin’s strong security and decentralised nature efficiently, explains Dominic Obojkovits, creator and chief engineer at Dark Fusion.

    Innovative features

    SCL’s smart contracts differ from those on other systems like Ethereum in a few key ways. First, they are more secure due to the utilisation of a unique method to protect each contract, making them harder to hack. Second, they can handle multiple transactions simultaneously, which is ideal for managing a high volume of activity without slowing down the blockchain. This capability is particularly crucial for transactions on Bitcoin's main network (Layer 1).

    Third, they are efficient because they are written in a modern programming language that allows developers to use various programming languages.

    “The best part about working on cutting edge tech is feeling like you’re at the edge of human knowledge and knowing that something you do might push that edge a little bit further,” says Obojkovits.

    The team at Dark Fusion believes that SCL will change how smart contracts are used. By adding smart contracts to Bitcoin, it is making it possible to build different kinds of secure and efficient apps on one of the world’s most secure blockchains.

    “Our team is at the forefront of unlocking new dimensions in Bitcoin utility. We are not just exploring uncharted territories; we’re creating them. Our innovative approach promises to revolutionise the way Bitcoin is utilised, opening doors to possibilities previously deemed unimaginable,” says Greg Van Der Spuy, chief executive officer at Dark Fusion.

    As Dark Fusion continues to develop its technology, it plans to share it with the world. This will allow more developers to start using SCL and Dark Fusion technology to create new things on Bitcoin and the Lightning Network.

    Read more: Bitcoin, bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, Blockchain, blockchain technology, smart contracts, Ethereum
    NextOptions


    Related

    Cristiano Ronaldo is the most prominent spokesperson for Binance. Source: x.com
    Cristiano Ronaldo faces $1bn lawsuit, implicated in Binance crypto fraud
     1 Dec 2023
    Source: Supplied.
    #2023 Africa Financial Industry Summit: Yellow Card clinches prestigious award
    17 Nov 2023
    Source: Supplied. Steven Kark, group chief executive officer of Paycorp.
    New app enables South Africans to withdraw their crypto as cash at ATMs
    16 Nov 2023
    Source: Supplied.
    Minit Money eases SA-Zambia money transfers
    6 Nov 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Time for central bank digital currencies to prove their worth
     25 Oct 2023
    Crypto Fest 2022 panel: Managing Risk with DeFi Investments. Michael Jordan (Keynote Speaker): Business Development for Polygon Enterprise, Sebastian Stent: Product Marketing Manager for Web3 at Opera, Daniel Kimber: Co-founder of Bakari AG and Hannes Wessels (Keynote Speaker): Country Head for Southern Africa at Binance. Source: Crypto Fest
    Crypto Fest comes to Cape Town in time for summer, focused on safety
    24 Oct 2023
    Source: MoonPay.
    Nigerian cryptocurrency access revolutionised
    13 Sep 2023
    Source: Supplied. Christo de Wit, Luno’s country manager for South Africa.
    Luno and Pick n Pay revolutionise grocery payments
    4 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz