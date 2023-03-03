Airlink boosts connectivity with BA Codeshare Agreement

In February this year SA Airline, Airlink, narrowed the gap left by Comair a little more by announcing a codeshare agreement with British Airways. This arrangement will help streamline the traveller experience with seamless connections between South Africa and several major destinations.

The new codeshare agreement between one of South Africa’s most prominent airlines, Airlink, and well-established provider British Airways bodes well for travellers on both carriers.

It will improve connectivity and convenience when travelling between important destinations in North America, UK, and Europe as well as 15 Southern African countries.

Travellers can now purchase one ticket when travelling from Cape Town or Johannesburg to these destinations via London or vice versa.

Thanks to Airlink’s expansive regional base, this also increases the options for passengers who fly Airlink from 18 cities and towns in 14 countries. These include:

Windhoek, Namibia



Durban, South Africa



Lusaka, Zambia



Harare, Zimbabwe

Airlink, along with other SA Airlines domestic carriers, has made great strides to mitigate the 40% shortfall in flights brought about by Comair’s closure. The airline is now one of just five providers of air travel in South Africa.

The SA airline has adopted a standalone operator strategy after SAA entered business rescue by ending its franchise agreement with the national carrier and securing its own AOC. Airlink has already dropped the SA from its original name as a first step toward exploring new horizons independently.

Boosting tourism for Southern Africa

Almost 300,000 UK citizens visit South Africa annually for touristic regions and the country remains an important business centre for international concerns.

British Airways, director of Network and Alliances, Neil Chernoff backs this up with the assertion that the Cape Town and Johannesburg flights are among BA’s most popular offerings.

This latest move by Airlink and BA is sure to help grow business and leisure travels between the UK and southern Africa even more. The codeshare agreement will also help Airlink tap into additional markets by providing easier access to London Heathrow – Johannesburg, and London Heathrow – Cape Town flights.

These routes depart twice daily on B777 and A350 aircraft on the Johannesburg route, and B777 and A350 planes on the Cape Town route. Additionally, BA flies the B777 aircraft between Cape Town and London Gatwick three times a week.

The partnership with Airlink means UK customers can enjoy the convenience of booking one ticket from London to 18 sought after destinations like:

Port Elizabeth via Cape Town or Johannesburg



Skukuza via Cape Town or Johannesburg



Windhoek via Cape Town or Johannesburg



Walvis Bay via Cape Town or Johannesburg



Durban via Johannesburg

Even more South African destinations will join the fray once the government grants approval.

More destinations and more variety

Airlink’s CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, reiterates that the combination of BA and Airlink’s offerings will give customers a much wider choice of itineraries. It is an important next step in consolidating its partnership with BA, who offers significant access to destinations across the globe.

BA’s Oneworld alliance includes Aer Lingus, China Southern, Bangkok Airways, Vueling, and Kenya Airways. Airlink already has codeshare agreements in place with other international airlines, including:

Air France



Cathay Pacific



Delta



Emirates



Lufthansa



Qantas



Virgin Atlantic

The BA website is already offering bookings on these new routes, opening the door for seamless and convenient travel between southern Africa and the world.

Due to the laws of supply and demand, the alliance may also help slow the rapid increases we’ve seen in air ticket prices after Comair left the scene.