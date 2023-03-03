Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SA AirlinesDomestic Flights South AfricaHeineken South AfricaBizcommunity.comCity Lodge HotelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Travel Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


FlySafair has the green light for 3 new regional routes

3 Mar 2023
Issued by: Domestic Flights South Africa
The IASC has granted FlySafair three additional routes for 2023, opening up extra avenues for business and leisure. Find out where they're flying to ...
Image by from
Image by Ahmet Burak Çanakci from Pixabay

South Africa’s International Air Services Council recently granted FlySafair the rights to operate an additional three services to African countries. These flights to Windhoek, Zanzibar, and Harare help alleviate the shortfall brought on by a decrease in services due to airline closures and reduced flight schedules.

Based in South Africa, FlySafair now offers an additional lifeline for business travellers with interests in three other African countries. With the granting of these additional routes, FlySafair flights also provide extra opportunities for the travel and tourism industries in these popular destinations.

FlySafair currently holds 60% of South Africa’s domestic air travel market...

The IASC is responsible for controlling and licensing all domestic and international air services in South Africa, and has allowed FlySafair flights to commence to the following major hubs:

Windhoek, Namibia

Windhoek is one of South Africa’s major African trade partners and the hub of business activity in Namibia. It’s also the main destination for leisure flights between these two countries, which both rely heavily on tourism.

Thanks to these new permissions, FlySafair intends to operate daily flights between Windhoek and Johannesburg. These should commence at the end of Q3, 2023, once all permissions and logistical considerations are resolved.

Harare, Zimbabwe

South Africa is Zimbabwe’s most important trade partner, offering lucrative opportunities for business people to explore this growing market. Harare is the most populous and developed city in the region and at the hub of it all.

FlySafair plans to operate daily flights between Harare and Cape Town, opening new avenues for business and leisure between these two cities.

FlySafair will add another three aircraft for travel on the new routes. They’ve also increased their staff complement to accommodate this and hope to have these FlySafair flights up and running by the end of Q3 in 2023.

Zanzibar

Thanks to an existing charter arrangement, business and leisure travellers can look forward to more frequent travels between South Africa and Zanzibar as early as the end of March 2023.

The new routes promise more options for those seeking more cost-effective travels between the two countries.

Zanzibar is an important tourist destination for travellers to and from South Africa; Tanzania also has strong trade ties with the country.

More FlySafair flights to Mauritius

In addition to these new routes, the IASC has also granted FlySafair permission to operate five additional routes to Mauritius. Due to its proximity, South Africa is the main trading partner of this island nation.

This gives the airline the opportunity to offer daily flights between these two countries after gaining permission to operate flights to the island in December last year, along with 11 other attractive destinations.

Recognising the most punctual South African airlines
Recognising the most punctual South African airlines

Issued by Domestic Flights South Africa 6 Feb 2023

FlySafair aims high

FlySafair currently holds 60% of South Africa’s domestic air travel market, up from 25% during 2020, making it the dominant provider of domestic flight services in the country.

At the time of Comair’s demise, FlySafair had already increased its offering to encapsulate 42% of the market and plans to grow even further as demand for air travel increases.

According to Kirby Gordon, CMO of FlySafair, groundwork and discussions are underway to get these flights up and running as speedily as possible.

Airlink, Lift, and CemAir also have plans afoot to add aircraft and increase their flight schedules for domestic flights in South Africa in the months to come.

NextOptions
Domestic Flights South Africa
Our goal is simple - to provide the easiest and most cost effective way to find and book the best travel deals.
Read more: Kirby Gordon, FlySAFair

Related

FlySafair awarded rights to operate 3 additional regional routes
FlySafair awarded rights to operate 3 additional regional routes14 Feb 2023
Recognising the most punctual South African airlines
Domestic Flights South AfricaRecognising the most punctual South African airlines6 Feb 2023
Flights to Durban ramp up in 2023
Domestic Flights South AfricaFlights to Durban ramp up in 20239 Jan 2023
Lift, Airlink, SAA, and Safair flight bookings prices compared
SA AirlinesLift, Airlink, SAA, and Safair flight bookings prices compared9 Dec 2022
Image supplied: FlySafair and GoodLuck are teaming up for Get Lucky Summer
FlySafair and GoodLuck join forces for Get Lucky Summer concert series17 Oct 2022
Source: Bob Adams via
FlySafair to operate flights to 11 new destinations in southern Africa10 Oct 2022
FlySafair unveils new-look branding
FlySafair unveils new-look branding30 Sep 2022
Qatar Airways winning the “Airline of the Year” Award by Skytrax for the seventh time
Who are the world's best airlines for 2022?26 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz