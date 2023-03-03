FlySafair has the green light for 3 new regional routes

The IASC has granted FlySafair three additional routes for 2023, opening up extra avenues for business and leisure. Find out where they're flying to ...

South Africa’s International Air Services Council recently granted FlySafair the rights to operate an additional three services to African countries. These flights to Windhoek, Zanzibar, and Harare help alleviate the shortfall brought on by a decrease in services due to airline closures and reduced flight schedules.

Based in South Africa, FlySafair now offers an additional lifeline for business travellers with interests in three other African countries. With the granting of these additional routes, FlySafair flights also provide extra opportunities for the travel and tourism industries in these popular destinations.

The IASC is responsible for controlling and licensing all domestic and international air services in South Africa, and has allowed FlySafair flights to commence to the following major hubs:

Windhoek, Namibia

Windhoek is one of South Africa’s major African trade partners and the hub of business activity in Namibia. It’s also the main destination for leisure flights between these two countries, which both rely heavily on tourism.

Thanks to these new permissions, FlySafair intends to operate daily flights between Windhoek and Johannesburg. These should commence at the end of Q3, 2023, once all permissions and logistical considerations are resolved.

Harare, Zimbabwe

South Africa is Zimbabwe’s most important trade partner, offering lucrative opportunities for business people to explore this growing market. Harare is the most populous and developed city in the region and at the hub of it all.

FlySafair plans to operate daily flights between Harare and Cape Town, opening new avenues for business and leisure between these two cities.

FlySafair will add another three aircraft for travel on the new routes. They’ve also increased their staff complement to accommodate this and hope to have these FlySafair flights up and running by the end of Q3 in 2023.

Zanzibar

Thanks to an existing charter arrangement, business and leisure travellers can look forward to more frequent travels between South Africa and Zanzibar as early as the end of March 2023.

The new routes promise more options for those seeking more cost-effective travels between the two countries.

Zanzibar is an important tourist destination for travellers to and from South Africa; Tanzania also has strong trade ties with the country.

More FlySafair flights to Mauritius

In addition to these new routes, the IASC has also granted FlySafair permission to operate five additional routes to Mauritius. Due to its proximity, South Africa is the main trading partner of this island nation.

This gives the airline the opportunity to offer daily flights between these two countries after gaining permission to operate flights to the island in December last year, along with 11 other attractive destinations.

FlySafair aims high

FlySafair currently holds 60% of South Africa’s domestic air travel market, up from 25% during 2020, making it the dominant provider of domestic flight services in the country.

At the time of Comair’s demise, FlySafair had already increased its offering to encapsulate 42% of the market and plans to grow even further as demand for air travel increases.

According to Kirby Gordon, CMO of FlySafair, groundwork and discussions are underway to get these flights up and running as speedily as possible.

Airlink, Lift, and CemAir also have plans afoot to add aircraft and increase their flight schedules for domestic flights in South Africa in the months to come.



