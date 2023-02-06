Industries

Recognising the most punctual South African airlines

6 Feb 2023
Issued by: Domestic Flights South Africa
Punctuality during business travel is easier than you think when you fly with South African Airlines. These are the top achievers when it comes to on-time arrivals.
Image by from
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Punctuality is always vital for business travel, but it’s even more important in these uncertain, challenging, and competitive times. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of domestic flights in South Africa to ensure you arrive on time.

Airlink streaks ahead of other South African airlines

In this light, Airlink is especially proud to be recognised as South Africa’s most on-time airline for the second year running. Additionally, IOL Travel reports that Skytrax has acknowledged Airlink as Africa’s best low-cost airline. The carrier was also the top performer at each of ACSA’s airports for 2022, receiving ratings of over 95% across the board.

Airlink’s managing director and chief executive, Rodger Foster has expressed his delight at these achievements but emphasises that there’s always room for improvement. He recognises that time is money for Airlink’s customers and the airline intends to keep delivering excellent value across Southern Africa and on long-haul flights operated by partner carriers.

Airlink prides itself on exceptional customer service and a broad portfolio of services to suit modern travellers. These include:

  • 45 destinations in 13 African countries, plus St Helena Island
  • Enhanced seating with extra space
  • Friendly onboard service
  • All-inclusive no extra cost baggage allowance on every flight
  • Free in-flight catering
  • Loyalty programmes with Discovery Bank and Vitality Travel

These extras ensure you arrive at your destination, not only on time, but fresh, relaxed, and ready to do business. The airline also offers handy gift vouchers, redeemable against Airlink bookings, for travel-loving friends and family.

FlySafair is among the world’s best

OAG, a global aviation analytics and database company publishes an annual Punctuality League, which ranks airports and airlines based on their on-time performance (OTP). Last year, South African airline FlySafair soared into second place in these rankings.

Garuda Indonesia achieved only a narrow victory with its rating of 95.63%, compared to FlySafair’s 95.3%. On average, the top 20 performers achieved an OTP of 86.7%.

The rest of the top achievers were among Asian and Latin American airlines, with one American company, delta Airlines featuring in 17th place. European and Middle Eastern carriers achieved only five places among the top honours.

Other Asian overachievers include Thai AirAsia, Jeju Airlines, All Nippon Airways, and Japan Airlines occupying from 4th to 7th place. Etihad and Emirates only just made the mark in 19th and 20th place respectively.

Cancellation rates were another criterion used to recognise the global top achievers, with FlySafair boasting a 0.02% against the winner Garuda, while the top performer in this league, Thai Smile, had a cancellation rate of only 0.01%.

Naturally, achieving second place overall placed FlySafair at the top of the achiever’s list for Middle East and African Airlines, well ahead of second-placed Etihad, with Emirates in third place.

On a global scale, airlines are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of on time performance as consumer travel confidence re-emerges, post pandemic. Across the board, carriers are working to reduce delays and operational pressures by ordering new aircraft and implementing new routes.

At this rate, we should see efficiencies in domestic airlines in South Africa meet and even surpass 2019 levels before long.

Domestic Flights South Africa
Our goal is simple - to provide the easiest and most cost effective way to find and book the best travel deals.
Read more: Airlink, Emirates, Etihad, Rodger Foster, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, FlySAFair, Delta Airlines, South African Airlines, Discovery Bank

