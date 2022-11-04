Looking beyond December for domestic flights in South Africa

While domestic airlines struggle to broaden their offering, tardy travellers find themselves without a booking for their December break. After the ravages of the pandemic, last-minute air tickets are a rarity nowadays, but there's hope on the horizon.

December demand outstrips supply

The December holidays have always been the busiest season for the airline industry in South Africa, with many travellers jetting off to seaside locations to celebrate the festive season in sizzling summer style.

Unfortunately, if you’re the kind of person who loves spur-of-the-moment travel, you’re bound for disappointment this year. With several airlines going under, and an upswing in demand after pandemic-induced restrictions, the South African airline industry is currently experiencing exceptionally high demand, coupled with about a third less availability.

When the dust cleared after Covid, the industry’s usual capacity of 1.6 million seats per month was reduced to just 900,000, thanks to the demise of Comair, Mango, SA Express, and Kulula.

In normal times, passengers could count on reasonable prices and predictable discounts thanks to adequate seats.

Domestic airlines in South Africa have gone to extraordinary lengths to rectify this imbalance, managing to bring the available seats up to 1.2 million relatively quickly.

Too late for cheap flights

Yet, massive demand coupled with an inventory that’s still low means seats are selling faster than ever, pushing prices up by 20% or more. Global increases in the price of oil only added to the pricing woes of the average traveller.

According to Kirby Gordon, of FlySafair, ticket prices increase as flights fill up. So, the sooner you book, the less you pay.

Previously, passengers could book a ticket on a 50% full aeroplane as little as two weeks in advance. Today, the same flight is likely to be 75% full two weeks ahead of take-off, resulting in higher prices.

Typically, flights fill up a few days before departure but this year, December bookings have already outstripped November’s totals.

When you add fuel price hikes and a weakening rand to the mix, travellers could end up paying double for any available domestic flights departing within the next few months.

Booking your Easter holiday flights – in December

In short, if you were hoping to get a great deal on air tickets for your December break, you should have booked in May. In fact, if you’re willing to settle for an Easter getaway instead, now’s a good time to book your seats.

Apart from booking well in advance, a little flexibility goes a long way when planning your 2023 travels. The last two weeks in January are typically a low-demand period, so if you can adjust your plans, you can still snap up some cheaper seats.

If you can’t resist the bustle of busy periods for your holiday, try booking a flight during the shoulder season preceding peak times. Adjust your departure dates and times, and you’ll find some time frames are much cheaper than others. Usually, Saturday, Tuesday, and Wednesday flights are cheaper than peak times.

Don’t expect massive savings though, a Google Flights study showed these flights are only 1.9% cheaper than usual, compared to 12% cheaper in 2019.

Despite steadily increasing availability, travellers are likely to come across high fares for the next four months or so, while the market evens out.

While it’s tempting to wait for extra capacity and lower prices, it’s still a good idea to book now if you want to guarantee your seat on a plane between now and Easter.

What’s ahead for SA air travel?

With new jets and routes on the cards for most domestic carriers, forecasters expect the situation to normalise soon, hopefully within the next few months.

For now, plan as far ahead as you can, compare prices, and book quickly to avoid disappointment.