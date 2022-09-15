Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Gauteng Tourism AuthorityCity Lodge HotelBizcommunity.comdmg events AfricaJNPRSA AirlinesDomestic Flights South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Travel Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • Sales Executive - Travelinfo Johannesburg
  • Luxury Vacation Concierge - Virtual Position Cape Town
  • Travel Designer Cape Town
  • Product Coordinator -Travel Platform Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Maiden Air Belgium flight into Johannesburg lands more tourism

    15 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Gauteng Tourism Authority
    The Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA) is elated with the ever-increasing air access capacity in Gauteng following two years of flights and travel restrictions imposed by Covid 19. Compounding this excitement is the fact that Air Belgium will today, 15 September 2022 land at OR Tambo International Airport - marking the airline's first journey to the African continent.
    Maiden Air Belgium flight into Johannesburg lands more tourism

    This is good news for the golden province as more international airlines continue to prefer the OR Tambo International Airport and Gauteng as their gateway into the continent. On 29 June, Air Cote d’Ivore commenced its maiden service into Johannesburg further boosting the province’s tourism, trade and investment opportunities and interface on the backdrop of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

    Air Belgium’s modern A330neo is scheduled to depart from Brussels every Wednesday and Sunday at 7.45pm – arriving in Johannesburg at 7.15am the following day, before flying on to Cape Town. South Africans heading to Europe will be able to fly from Cape Town International (with a short stop in Johannesburg) every Monday and Thursday. The flight offers 30 seats in business class, 21 seats in premium class, and 235 economy class seats.

    As the seat of the European Union, Brussels in known as the 'capital of Europe' while Gauteng remains Africa’s leading economic, trade, investment, bleisure and entertainment destination of choice accounting for almost a third of the country’s GDP. It is these symbiotic relations and factors that makes these developments worth celebrating and appreciating.

    Belgium is South Africa’s 6th largest trading partner, and the opening of this route bodes well for further growth and mutually beneficial relations.
    “We are thrilled by these latest developments as the GTA because this is in line with the city region’s tourism growth, trade promotion and investment facilitation strategy announced by Gauteng Premier David Makhura in his state of the province address earlier this year. We are leaving no stone unturned in bringing back the lost air-lift capacity due to Covid-19 while expanding to new grounds in the quest to remain top-of-mind," explained GTA chief executive Sthembiso ‘Sthe’ Dlamini.

    This protracted increase in air capacity, especially in Gauteng, can be attributed among others to the collaborative work of all the role players in the Gauteng Air Access Network who continue to work tirelessly to make up lost ground. The Gauteng Air Access Network consists of public and private sector stakeholders led by representatives of the Gauteng Tourism Authority, the Gauteng Growth & Development Agency (GGDA) Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), City of Ekurhuleni, and private airport facilities.

    “September is celebrated as Tourism and Heritage Month in South Africa. The launch of Air Belgium's maiden flight into Johannesburg reinforces destination Gauteng’s marketing drive as we prepare to welcome and immerse more visitors and investors from this important market with our unmatched tourism and heritage offerings,” concluded Dlamini.

    For more information on this programme and progress Gauteng is making on Air Access Network and interviews requests, you can contact Nonhlanhla Mbethe at 0824351649 ten.gnetuag@alhnalhnon.

    NextOptions
    Gauteng Tourism Authority
    Gauteng Tourism Authority is a destination marketing organisation based in Gauteng that aims to inspire domestic and international travel to South Africa's richest province.
    Read more: David Makhura, African Continental Free Trade

    Related

    Gibela celebrates completion of its 100th train set
    Gibela celebrates completion of its 100th train set7 Jul 2022
    Gauteng Air Access Network take-off as more new flights land at OR Tambo
    Gauteng Tourism AuthorityGauteng Air Access Network take-off as more new flights land at OR Tambo29 Jun 2022
    Tourism SMMEs and Township Economy: A focus for Gauteng Tourism at Africa's Travel Indaba 2022
    Gauteng Tourism AuthorityTourism SMMEs and Township Economy: A focus for Gauteng Tourism at Africa's Travel Indaba 20224 May 2022
    Source: Daily Maverick/Shiraaz Mohamed
    Gauteng Omicron cases rise at a rate 'not seen before'2 Dec 2021
    Africa and Europe's biggest business heavy hitters set to gather in Johannesburg for 'Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue'
    Optimize AgencyAfrica and Europe's biggest business heavy hitters set to gather in Johannesburg for 'Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue'11 Nov 2021
    City of Joburg signs agreement to increase power supply
    City of Joburg signs agreement to increase power supply11 Oct 2021
    Gauteng premier, David Makhura. Source:
    Gauteng "on fire" as Covid-19 infections skyrocket22 Jun 2021
    Dr Bandile Masuku
    Gauteng Health MEC sacked9 Oct 2020

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz