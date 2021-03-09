SA's kelp beds may hold key to relief from eczema - research

CEM-K is a unique, patented active ingredient, found in the Ecklonia maxima
species of kelp, which is rich in a host of nutrients that, according to studies
, may provide relief from various skin conditions such as eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis.
CEM-K contains phlorotannins and fucoidans, which have proven
anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-viral properties, as well as potent vitamins and minerals such as iodine and zinc.
This powerful kelp ingredient is sustainably harvested, by hand, before undergoing a patented manufacturing process to yield the CEM-K, which is found in the Dermikelp®
range of non-chemical alternatives to soothe skin conditions.Research
shows that CEM-K’s efficacy may be comparable to some allopathic medicines, providing relief from skin irritations, without the side-effects associated with some treatments. Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is an itchy inflammation, suffered by millions
across the globe (up to 20% of children and 3% of adults). It usually develops in early childhood and can be extremely debilitating.
Pharmacist Giulia Criscuolo explains that those wishing to avoid chemically-laden treatments can now consider Dermikelp® with a gentle and natural active ingredient.
“The range has been clinically proven
to help address symptoms associated with eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis without nasty side-effects,” she added.