SA's kelp beds may hold key to relief from eczema - research

9 Mar 2021
Issued by: Leap Communications
The pristine Western Cape's kelp beds, featured recently in the film My Octopus Teacher, are not only home to an amazing array of marine life but also contain compounds shown to help address a host of debilitating skin conditions, according to research.
CEM-K is a unique, patented active ingredient, found in the Ecklonia maxima species of kelp, which is rich in a host of nutrients that, according to studies, may provide relief from various skin conditions such as eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis.  

CEM-K contains phlorotannins and fucoidans, which have proven anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-viral properties, as well as potent vitamins and minerals such as iodine and zinc. 

This powerful kelp ingredient is sustainably harvested, by hand, before undergoing a patented manufacturing process to yield the CEM-K, which is found in the Dermikelp® range of non-chemical alternatives to soothe skin conditions.


Research shows that CEM-K’s efficacy may be comparable to some allopathic medicines, providing relief from skin irritations, without the side-effects associated with some treatments. Eczema, or atopic dermatitis, is an itchy inflammation, suffered by millions across the globe (up to 20% of children and 3% of adults). It usually develops in early childhood and can be extremely debilitating. 

Pharmacist Giulia Criscuolo explains that those wishing to avoid chemically-laden treatments can now consider Dermikelp® with a gentle and natural active ingredient. 

“The range has been clinically proven to help address symptoms associated with eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis without nasty side-effects,” she added.

