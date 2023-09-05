Industries

Promotions & Activations News South Africa

KFC makes SA history with first drone delivered food order

5 Sep 2023
In a new marketing move KFC decided to change things up during the KFC T20 International Series against Australia by executing their first-ever delivery by drone.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

The famous 21-piece KFC bucket was delivered to Proteas player, Dave Miller.

Convenience

The brand says it has an ongoing commitment to delivering convenience to its customers, no matter where they choose to enjoy their food.

Grant Macpherson, chief marketing officer of KFC Africa, comments: "KFC is intentional about creating memorable experiences for fans of both our irresistible finger lickin’ good chicken and connecting with their passion points like cricket, which is one of South Africa’s favourite sports.

Grant Macpherson. Source: Supplied.
#Newsmaker: Grant Macpherson, CMO for KFC Africa

By 28 Nov 2022

"Our 10-year anniversary of being the title sponsor of the KFC T20 International Series provided us with an irresistible opportunity to create unforgettable experiences for cricket fans. The live KFC Drone delivery is a first of its kind on our shores and we are excited to bring SA’s favourite chicken to the fans – and this time delivered directly to their seat.”

Epic

“Talk about an epic and memorable experience”, said Proteas star David Miller on having his KFC Bucket delivered via a drone.

Miller added: “I don’t think anybody has ever had chicken served in this kind of way. KFC is widely recognised as one of the hippest brands, and the company more than lived up to my expectations by being there at the cricket match.”

