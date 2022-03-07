Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

xneeloJoe Public UnitedDentsuTopco MediaInnovate DurbanGrey AfricaGagasi FMJust DesignStudent VillageMotsepe AdvertisingSmart MediaOur Salad MixOFM RadioeMediaNew MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Promotions & Activations Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Senior Account Manager - Activations/Promotions/Experiential Cape Town
  • Senior Project and Account Executive - Activations Agency Johannesburg
  • Senior Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Campaign Coordinator Cape Town
  • Business Director Johannesburg
  • Operations Manager Johannesburg
  • Account Executive - Exhibitions/Shopfitting/Displays Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    The Fox and the Village

    7 Mar 2022
    Issued by: Student Village
    Once upon a time there was a brewery called Heineken that wanted to drive trial of their new apple cider to a kingdom of young, smart and attractive students. They searched far and wide for the right agency, until one day they happened upon a village - Student Village...
    The Fox and the Village
    In every fable there’s always a moral to the story. For Heineken’s new apple cider, Fox, it was learning that if you want to drive trial with students it’s best to engage on their level, with people they know and trust.

    The sampling strategy for Fox was simple: leverage our extensive network of influencers to promote and activate the brand through 250 micro-activations over the festive season.

    Students were encouraged to taste and experience the “bev” by becoming a part of the #FoxNation. Every activation was designed to create a memorable, shareable experience that blew up and grew into a real success story.

    Social media reach: 3,050,622
    Social media engagements: 27,660
    Positive sentiment on social media: 88%
    Overall engagement: 63%
    Units sampled: 170,000

    The Fox and the Village

    “Sampling 170,000 units to students is no small task, but Student Village managed to exceed our expectations in every way. We’re excited to continue growing the #FoxNation together throughout the coming months.” - Warrick Wyngaard, brand manager, Fox and Sol.

    And so, working with Student Village, Fox soon became loved by many-a-student across the land. And they all partied happily ever after.


    About Student Village

    We are youth market specialists. For over 20 years we have nurtured deep and direct connections with youth, enabling us to create and facilitate insight-driven and authentic marketing for our brands. Our services include youth insights, strategy and creative, digital and influencer marketing campaigns, andmanaging corporate bursary programmes – reaching youth where they live, work, learn and play.

    NextOptions
    Student Village
    Student Village have been youth specialists for 20+ years. We connect brands with youth and youth with brands. Our services include youth insights, digital & brand activations and bursary services.
    Read more: Heineken, Student Village, Fox

    Related

    Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
    Distell reports 17.5% rise in interim profit24 Feb 2022
    Source: Distell
    NinetyOne voices its dissent before clock strikes midnight on Heineken-Distell deal15 Feb 2022
    Image supplied. Sharon Keith, Heineken's new marketing director
    Sharon Keith: new Heineken South Africa marketing director26 Jan 2022
    Top entertainment and fashion glam at the Cape Town Met this Saturday
    Top entertainment and fashion glam at the Cape Town Met this Saturday25 Jan 2022
    2022 just got fresher
    Student Village2022 just got fresher17 Jan 2022
    Study shows that gin is more popular than beer!
    BrandMappStudy shows that gin is more popular than beer!9 Dec 2021
    Source: Distell
    Heineken to buy SA drinks maker Distell, along with Namibia Breweries15 Nov 2021
    SA's top consumer product innovations for 2021 - Bases
    SA's top consumer product innovations for 2021 - Bases2 Nov 2021

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz