The Fox and the Village

In every fable there’s always a moral to the story. For Heineken’s new apple cider
, Fox, it was learning that if you want to drive trial with students it’s best to engage on their level, with people they know and trust.
The sampling strategy for Fox was simple: leverage our extensive network of influencers
to promote and activate the brand through 250 micro-activations
over the festive season
.
Students were encouraged to taste and experience the “bev” by becoming a part of the #FoxNation. Every activation was designed to create a memorable, shareable experience that blew up and grew into a real success story
.
Social media reach: 3,050,622
Social media engagements: 27,660
Positive sentiment on social media: 88%
Overall engagement: 63%
Units sampled: 170,000
“Sampling 170,000 units to students is no small task, but Student Village managed to exceed our expectations in every way. We’re excited to continue growing the #FoxNation together throughout the coming months.” - Warrick Wyngaard, brand manager, Fox
and Sol
And so, working with Student Village, Fox soon became loved by many-a-student across the land. And they all partied happily ever after.
We are youth market specialists. For over 20 years we have nurtured deep and direct connections with youth, enabling us to create and facilitate insight-driven and authentic marketing for our brands. Our services include youth insights, strategy and creative, digital and influencer marketing campaigns, andmanaging corporate bursary programmes – reaching youth where they live, work, learn and play.