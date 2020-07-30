Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

HaveYouHeard scores for the #ToyotaEsportsChallenge

30 Jul 2020
Issued by: HaveYouHeard
73,886,865; 20,000; 182; 11; 4 - these are the numbers behind the success of the inaugural #ToyotaEsportsChallenge.
An activation conceptualised and implemented by the vehicle manufacturer’s newly appointed activation and sponsorship agency, Brand Inc, #ToyotaEsportsChallenge sought to fill the void created by the postponement of the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

It kicked off on April 30 when applications for the 64 slots in the tournament opened... and reached capacity within four hours, with an additional 94 applicants on the waiting list,

As if the grand prize of grand prize of R50,000 and a guaranteed entry into the Telkom VS Gaming eDiski Masters Season 4 playoff wasn’t enough to generate excitement for #ToyotaEsportsChallenge, celebrity wild-card players including Kwesta, Rouge, Heavy K, Keegan Buchanan and soccer enthusiast Joe Crann were recruited to create more talk-ability and exposure during the Top 32 knockout round.

Also joining the team were Laduma journalist Joe Crann and Supersport TV live soccer match analyst and former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana player Stanton Fredericks, both brought on board to give insights into the games and update soccer fans about tournament. Supa Diski and PSL presenter Kamza Batha and Esports host/presenter Sam ‘TechGirl’ Wright were appointed as match commentators.

The celebrity matches were streamed live on Toyota SA’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel, as were the quarter finals, semi-finals and the final. Hosted by one of the biggest named in soccer and soccer broadcast, Carol Tshabalala, it was won by Julio ‘The Beast’ Bianchi.

A company within the HaveYouHeard group, Brand Inc is a new age sports sponsorship agency, combining traditional sports sponsorship with a specialist esports agency.

Head of Strategy, Ryan McFadyen, said #ToyotaEsportsChallenge was an incredibly exciting activation for the new team. “Not only did we get to partner with the iconic Toyota brand and contribute towards its efforts to remain relevant with today’s youth market, we had the opportunity to play in the incredibly exciting and fascinating world of esports.

“To that end, we created 73,886,865 opportunities for people to see #ToyotaEsportsChallenge and 20,000 organic engagements across Facebook and YouTube. These were driven by the creation of 182 pieces of Facebook, Twitter and Instagram content; 11 long format permanent YouTube videos; and 4 short format celebrity highlights videos.

“We were quietly confident that this sponsorship would be considerably rewarding for Toyota, and I think it has been – for both Toyota and Brand Inc.”





HaveYouHeard's press office

HaveYouHeardHaveYouHeard is a communications agency immersed in culture to influence it. With 11 years' trading experience and offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and London, it uncovers unique insights to create innovative ideas that influence the audience by bringing the brands it partners with to the center of culture.
