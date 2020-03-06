Promotions & Activations Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

HaveYouHeard pulls together three-at-a-time activations for Diesel

Issued by: HaveYouHeard
HaveYouHeard recently pulled together three #DieselDenimFridays - or #DDF - experiential activations at the same time in three different Diesel stores nationwide - one each in Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria.
Two of the stores were kitted out with in-house illustrator and artwork stations at which they could personalise canvas templates of Diesel garments – jeans, T-shirts and jackets – as well as footwear, while that in Menlyn Park featured an interactive digital graffiti wall that allowed the brand’s fans to redesign and personalise the templates digitally.

Live DJs slinging beats and drinks kept customers refreshed throughout, and drew foot traffic into the stores. Each event was amplified by micro-influencers who dropped by the store during the week leading up to #DieselDenimFridays as well as on the day. These included @SvaBayi in Durban, @Leago_scars in Johannesburg and @Brian_nzilane in Pretoria while DJs in Menlyn included Oscar Mbo and Malankane.

HaveYouHeard's press office

HaveYouHeard HaveYouHeard is a communications agency immersed in culture to influence it. With 11 years' trading experience and offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and London, it uncovers unique insights to create innovative ideas that influence the audience by bringing the brands it partners with to the center of culture.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: HaveYouHeard, Diesel

Related

HaveYouHeard pulls together three-at-a-time activations for Diesel

Issued by HaveYouHeard

SA's Snapplify acquires Onnie Media for undisclosed amount
#BREAKINGNEWS: First case of #Covid-19 in South Africa
Luxury brands gather in Ghana for inaugural Africa Luxury Dialogue

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.