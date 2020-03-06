HaveYouHeard pulls together three-at-a-time activations for Diesel

HaveYouHeard recently pulled together three #DieselDenimFridays - or #DDF - experiential activations at the same time in three different Diesel stores nationwide - one each in Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Two of the stores were kitted out with in-house illustrator and artwork stations at which they could personalise canvas templates of Diesel garments – jeans, T-shirts and jackets – as well as footwear, while that in Menlyn Park featured an interactive digital graffiti wall that allowed the brand’s fans to redesign and personalise the templates digitally.Live DJs slinging beats and drinks kept customers refreshed throughout, and drew foot traffic into the stores. Each event was amplified by micro-influencers who dropped by the store during the week leading up to #DieselDenimFridays as well as on the day. These included @SvaBayi in Durban, @Leago_scars in Johannesburg and @Brian_nzilane in Pretoria while DJs in Menlyn included Oscar Mbo and Malankane.