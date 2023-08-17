Navigating the complexities of assumption of risk in personal injury claims: A guide for victims

An assumption is making a judgment, inference, or decision without direct evidence. In legal proceedings, making assumptions is a critical aspect of the case, especially personal injury claims.

What is assumption of risk?

Assumption of risk is a legal doctrine that argues a person who voluntarily engages in an activity with an inherent risk of injury cannot later sue for damages resulting from that activity.

This means that if an individual knowingly and willingly participates in an activity that could cause them harm, such as skydiving, skiing, or participating in a high-contact sport, they may be deemed to have assumed the risks inherent in that activity.

Categories of Assumption of Risk

Assumption of risk can be divided into two broad categories:

1. Express assumption of risk

It occurs when an individual explicitly acknowledges and accepts the risks associated with an activity. For example, a person who signs a waiver before participating in a high-risk activity, such as bungee jumping or rock climbing, makes an express risk assumption. By signing the waiver, they acknowledge that they understand the dangers involved and assume the risk of injury.

2. Implied assumption of risk

This occurs when an individual implicitly assumes the risks associated with an activity through their conduct or behaviour. In this case, the individual may not have explicitly acknowledged the risks, but their actions suggest that they understood and accepted them. For example, if a person attends a baseball game and is struck by a foul ball, they may be deemed to have assumed the risk of injury because they were aware of the potential danger and chose to sit in a location where foul balls are likely to land.

Both express and implied risk assumptions can be used as a defense in personal injury claims.

Criteria used to evaluate assumption of risk

When a defendant raises the assumption of risk as defense in a personal injury claim, the judge will typically consider several factors to determine whether the defense is valid. Those factors include:

Knowledge of risk

The judge will consider whether the plaintiff was aware of the risks associated with the activity. If the plaintiff did not know the potential danger, the assumption of risk defense might not be valid.

Voluntary assumption of risk

The judge will consider whether the plaintiff voluntarily assumed the risk. If the plaintiff was coerced or forced into the activity, this defense may be invalid.

Capacity to assume the risk

The judge will consider whether the plaintiff had the physical or mental capacity to assume the risk. If the plaintiff could not understand the risks associated with the activity, the assumption of risk defense may not be valid.

Unavoidability of risk

The judge will consider whether the risk was unavoidable or whether measures could have been taken to mitigate the risk. If the risk was unavoidable, the assumption of risk defense might be valid.

Public policy

The judge will consider whether enforcing the assumption of risk defense in a particular case would be consistent with public policy. If the activity is deemed inherently dangerous or against public policy, the defense may not be valid.

Moving forward

Individuals who participate in potentially dangerous activities or sign waivers acknowledging the risks associated with those activities may have a more difficult time successfully pursuing a personal injury claim.

Ultimately, while assumption of risk can complicate personal injury claims, it's still possible to recover compensation for your injuries. “With the help of a skilled attorney and careful preparation, you can seek justice for the harm you have suffered,” says Attorney Charles Boyk of Charles E. Boyk Law Offices, LLCCharles E. Boyk Law Offices, LLC.



