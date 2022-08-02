Two from SA named for One Screen 2022 Short Film Festival jury

The preliminary jury of leading film directors, producers, agency creatives and production company heads has been announced for the global One Screen 2022 Short Film Festival.

Simone Bosman and Linda Notelovitz have been selected as judges for the One Screen 2022 Short Film Festival

One Screen 2022 Short Film Festival is the premiere short film festival produced by The One Club for creativity that aims to celebrate and award global filmmakers from both commercial advertising and film industries.

The jury includes a pair from South Africa: Simone Bosman, founder and executive producer, OSU Creative Production in Johannesburg and Linda Notelovitz, director and producer, LifeDesign, working out of Cape Town and London.

The global festival focuses on all forms and aspects of short films — narrative fiction, comedy, commercials, branded content, music videos, spec work, passion projects, animation, sound, movie poster design, title sequences and more — and has a mission to celebrate and award filmmakers from around the world working in both the film and ad industries, with no limitation and total artistic freedom, all on one screen.

Other confirmed One Screen 2022 jury members, with more to be added shortly, include:

Magnus Atom, independent animator, Brooklyn

Karim Bartoletti, partner, executive producer, Indiana Production Company, Milan

Camden Elizabeth, director, executive producer, Suitcase Productions, New York

Suresh Eriyat, director, animator, Studio Eeksaurus, Mumbai

Mah Ferraz, film editor, Cut + Run, New York

Danaé Gosset, independent animation director, art director, designer, New York

Perrine Schwartz, executive producer, Soldats, Paris

Casey Ventura, producer, Finch, Sydney

The global call for entries for One Screen 2022 is open for work released online or offline between 1 January 2020 and 30 April 30 2022. The deadline for entry is 12 August.

Please visit the One Screen entry site for more information, including categories and submission requirements.