Case coding that's larger than life

The Markem-Imaje 5800 large character inkjet case coder, locally available from Pyrotec PackMark, is ideal for coding and marking texts, dates or logos in printing heights up to 65mm.

The 5800 large character inkjet printer represents the next generation of Touch Dry® Hot Melt technology that delivers a superior print quality coding solution for corrugated cases, trays and wrapping films. Pyrotec PackMark’s Touch Dry® Hot Melt inks are solvent-free and environmentally friendly. Codes and messages never bleed or fade, they dry on contact and deliver GS1-compliant codes that are 100% readable.



Main benefits



Touch Dry® Hot Melt inks print on a wide range of substrates and in environments ranging from 0 to 40ºC.



This case coder, which boasts print speeds up to 182m/min, can be equipped with an optional printhead slide assembly that optimises both print gap control and print quality.



Cutting-edge communication capabilities include a colour touchscreen, ethernet, USB and web user interface, providing increased flexibility and functionality to end-users, integrators and OEMs.



Optional CoLOS® Enterprise networking software is available to centrally manage data from remote databases or ERP systems.



Its compact modular design suits stand-alone operation or complete integration and its advanced design ensures quick start-up and minimised overall energy consumption.



Uptime features include a unique programmable self-maintenance system and ink reloading capability during operation.



Touch Dry® solid ink blocks are easily handled for simple and trouble-free operation.



About Pyrotec



Pyrotec is a privately-owned South African company that specialises in providing innovative, top-quality product identification solutions. The company’s extensive service offering includes on-pack product identification solutions – including self-adhesive label systems, coding and labelling equipment – as well as financing and cloud-based brand protection, track and trace and consumer engagement services. Founded on a dedication to quality, operational reliability and excellent service, the Cape Town-based company has a national footprint with centres in major cities across the country. With more than 50 years’ experience, Pyrotec has two brands operating under its ambit: Pyrotec PackMedia, which includes Pyrotec PackVerifi; and Pyrotec PackMark, including Pyrotec Finance. This proudly independent company is headed up by the managing director, Rowan Beattie. For more information, visit



About Markem-Imaje



Markem-Imaje, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, technology six centres, several equipment repair centres and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. For more information, visit



