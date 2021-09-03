BizTrends2021: 4 areas in which your business can practice its swivel

Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
Sponsors
More Articles
HR & Management trends
4 areas in which your business can practice its swivelFrancois Kriel
Agriculture trends
Automotive trends
Construction & Engineering trends
3 major trends in the commercial property space in AfricaPeter Hodgkinson
A bright horizon for South Africa's energy landscapeBarry Bredenkamp
Achieving developmental goals through constructionCyril Vuyani Gamede
CSI & Sustainability trends
Time for NPOs to show their real impactKeri-Leigh Paschal
5 sustainability trends that will shape business in 2021Christelle Marais
4 trends set to continue or be re-interpreted in the NGO sectorInnocent Masayira
Strengthening NPO skills and processesNazeema Mohamed, Feryal Domingo and Soraya Joonas
Sustainability is key for social investment in 2021Keri-Leigh Paschal
Education trends
4 trends in employee skills development and training you need to know for 2021Siphelele Kubheka and Desikan Naidoo
Energy & Mining trends
Digital solutions need small steps to succeedXanthe Adams
Mining looks ahead to more Covid riskRalf Hennecke
Mining's year ahead will demand deep innovationFrederick Cawood
Entrepreneurship trends
Finance trends
10 predictions around fintechDominique Collett
The 4 themes for the new yearAndrew Duvenage,
3 wealth management trends to watch in 2021Maarten Ackerman
4 strategies to rethink investing in SMEsKuhle Mnisi
Microinsurance ready to reach new heightsMarius Botha
Finding alpha in the age of Covid-19Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana
Purpose or profit. It's not a choiceMike Middleton
Shifting towards a digital - but still human - approachHenry van Deventer
Healthcare trends
Healthcare innovation in 2021 and beyondReynhardt Uys
Are day hospitals the new trend?Lee Callakoppen
3 emerging medical scheme membership patternsNerine Brink
Healthcare innovations to look out forMoshe Lichtenstein
ICT trends
5G is coming. Here's what it could mean for SASamantha Naidoo
Legal trends
3 big issues demanding legal attention this yearJonathan Veeran, Nozipho Mngomezulu and Burton Phillips
Lifestyle trends
3 new trends to anticipate in arts and cultureRucera Seethal
Wine in the wake of coronaKristen Duff and Gosia Young
7 prospects and necessary shifts for the artsRucera Seethal
Logistics & Transport trends
Marketing & Media trends
Tech democratisation will set the tone for 2021Andrew Smit and Johan Walters
Property trends
Auction industry survival depends on going virtualJoff van Reenen
Covid-19 drives new trends in local property marketMarcél du Toit
Retail trends
A bold year for beveragesAlex Glenday
Acceleration of digital paymentsJonathan Smit
Safety vs sustainability - the packaging industry's key conundrumNthabiseng Motsoeneng
The evolving e-tail landscapeVilo Trska
Most Read
Show more
Digital-first brands dominate the 2021 Kantar BrandZ's Most Valuable South African BrandsFirst National Bank retains top position with brand value of $2.7bn
Takealot enters the ranking at No.23 with a brand value of $446m
South Africans seek value and difference in stretched economy
New analysis reveals four fundamentals that amplify brand equity Kantar
The evolution of influencer marketingOver the last 15 years, give or take a few months, no one can deny that influencer marketing has grown in leaps and bounds. But, as with many areas of the digital space, the last two years has seen it become an even more critical component of the marketing landscape. Ryan McFadyen
#Fasa21: KFC's Akhona Qengqe on business survival and innovating for the futureEven Africa's biggest fast-food brand, KFC, has not been spared the devastating financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. But despite lost sales, and an uncertain economic trajectory, Akhona Qengqe, chief people officer at KFC Africa, is a firm believer in the resilience and agility of the franchising sector and the promising business innovation that's taking root in the midst of a crisis. Lauren Hartzenberg
MetropolitanRepublic are the creatives behind #ILoveEatingRussiansIn August 2021 a story broke that seemed to suggest that South Africans eat Russians. No, not the sausage kind but actual Russian people. Of course, this was not true and it was later revealed that Eskort, in collaboration with their agency partners MetropolitanRepublic and 8909 had successfully pranked the entire country with their elaborate #ILoveEatingRussians integrated campaign.
Embedding purpose into brand - one woman at a time!While purpose-led marketing is not a new concept, there is no doubt that today almost every brand understands the need to drive purpose within their business, to create resonance with their brand by giving back to communities and ensuring that they are fit for the future buyers of today and the future. KFC South Africa
'Less Drama' campaign is a change from traditional real estate marketingLeadhome, the online estate agency that's revolutionising the South African real estate landscape - has dropped a number of ads in its new 'Less Drama' marketing campaign. The first ad developed in this campaign features a hilarious mix-up between a liquor store owner and a customer and was created to stand out in the traditional, stiff, world of real estate marketing.
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
#BizTrends2021: 4 areas in which your business can practice its swivel
Unforeseen events give us an opportunity to not only overcome the challenge, but to consider how we could best implement change practically to achieve a better outcome. The same principle applies just as much to policies and procedures of organisations when the likelihood of change, be it interruptions of large- or small-scale, are top of mind before these events take place.
“Every business needs to relook what they do, what their business models are and what their purpose is.”
- Dion Chang, 2021.
At the beginning of each new year – if you are anything like me and fascinated by change – so many of us scout credible news and industry sites for new trends to align with and help inform strategic decisions. I’ve always found that this annual ritual gives us the chance to objectively look at possible trends to shape the way we live, work and grow in answer.
That moment, when you turn over a new calendar page, seems like the most opportune time for future thinking that is guided by reflection. What has worked? How can we better carve out a new or old directions?
We have tipped the half-way mark towards the end of another challenging year, and we are entering a new season. Perhaps now is a good time for organisations that are committed to walking a path of resilience to do some seasonal spring cleaning. In this spirit, I have stumbled across the quote above by Dion Chang, South African futurist. This sentence has deeply resonated with me then, as it does today.
The era of the swivel
To me, Chang’s words at the start of the year highlighted that something (i.e., organisational business model) needs to change or evolve in order to remain steadfast in its purpose.
For most organisations, staying on course to maintain a renewed purpose might have come under tremendous strain or resistance lately. Consider that organisations are still defining their own ideal hybrid work models. Many have seen their business continuity come under attack. Others might be navigating changes in privacy legislation. Customer touchpoints and omnichannel experiences are another additional consideration. It means that resilient and progressive organisations have very little choice but to explore the benefits of ecommerce and digital transformation of their services.
I’d like to think that we have entered the era of the swivel. I resonate with the word because it implies strong action. The Cambridge dictionary defines swivel as the action “to turn around a central point in order to face in another direction.” A change in direction. A change in behaviour. But still revolving around the same axel. Consider that an organisation’s central purpose is to move forward and upwards, i.e., to remain operationally viable, to provide employment, to better the lives of its customers and stakeholders, to be meaningful in some way. Whatever your organisation’s raison d’être may be. Maximising shareholder value according to Milton Friedman’s outdated shareholder doctrine, is no longer sustainable. Instead, finding an organisation’s why and purpose takes centre stage to match commitment to broader responsibility towards society.
Disruption stands in the way of accomplishing this. Or does it? Perhaps if organisations allow themselves to be guided by past trends, we can model change in such a way as to allow the organisation the best possible chance to stay true to its purpose, but swivel with ease.
Looking ahead at the six biggest challenges that organisations might need to navigate in 2021, Mike Anderson, CEO and founder of the Small Business Chamber, anticipated that the sixth trend would be “considering your business continuity.” When you get this right, Anderson said organisations stand a much better chance of growing into a sustainable and resilient organisation in the future. One that can withstand any interruption.
Let’s consider the areas where your organisation may need to practice your swivel to continue on course to meet purpose and remain resilient:
Organisational culture that is pro-active and pro-change
If an organisation does not have a culture that nurtures change, there is very little chance of successfully implement change. Cultivating a pro-change organisational culture is the first building block. Building consistent organisational resilience requires organisations to adopt inclusive and collaborative decision-making frameworks. The value that lies in aligning employees is immeasurable.
It really works well when leadership identifies change champions among employees. This way, when the change is delivered by peers and managers that understand the work and the bigger purpose, it is more effective and sustainable. This model reduces anxiety and promotes accountability for seeing through the change beyond the policy, in the actual behaviour of the entire organisation.
Modelling of change
Sometimes, pro-change culture falls short as a result of misalignment among executives, management or leadership. Unfortunately, the reality is that leadership may fail to realise that they are the most accountable role-players in any changing situation. If executives are not involved, engaged or committed to the change, a key building block is missing – the modelling of change.
In case of global organisations, misalignment between regional and head offices over how to best swivel may present conflict due to differences in cultural context. In a globally interconnected office, understanding what lies beneath the sub-cultural context becomes a consideration that executives need to keep in mind.
Develop a risk response plan with all stakeholders in mind
Your organisation’s policy and procedures outlining how you will respond to foreseeable risk events that result in possible disruptions is not merely enough. Simply put, to have one is important, but not enough. Empower executives and employees to know what to do in any given risk scenario. Grade the likelihood of an identified event, and develop a phased response plan. Then conduct regular risk response ‘fire drills.’
Here it is very important to keep in mind all internal departments (such as Legal, Compliance, Information Technology, Human Resources and Marketing departments) and external stakeholders (such as clients, distributors, suppliers and customers). A smooth, rehearsed response may make a huge difference when the goal is to minimise financial impact and/or curb reputational damage.
Systems and processes
This next point relates to larger scale business disruption, especially as resilience in the fourth industrial era hinges on digital technology. A question that leadership would need to consider is what are those systems that will allow the organisation to keep the minimum viable operations going? Does it mean having a back up system, or default to manual processes? This is up to each individual organisation to decide upon at an early stage.
Organisations would need to consider the practical aspects of their business continuity framework as large scale and immediate change in times of crisis need not be the cause why organisations cannot remain resilient.
Unforeseen events give us an opportunity to not only overcome the challenge, but to consider how we could best implement change practically to achieve a better outcome. The same principle applies just as much to policies and procedures of organisations when the likelihood of change, be it interruptions of large- or small-scale, are top of mind before these events take place. I daresay, if we accept that change is part of who we are, the likelihood of unforeseen events may not be a thing we fear anymore.
More about Kriel & Co:
Kriel & Co is an IMCSA-accredited management consulting practice specialising in change management, data privacy compliance, digital transformation and mentorship. The practice actively serves clients in a variety of sectors with a proven track-record of delivering innovative, cost-effective and sustainable strategies for digital change. Consultants are primarily retained on a long-term project basis by clients to oversee holistic digital transformation projects and initiatives.
About the author
Francois Kriel is an IMCSA accredited management consultant. He is the founder and managing director of consultancy Kriel & Co, specialising in digital transformation, change management and data privacy. He is also a member of Privacy Officers Africa and guest lecturer at Stellenbosch University's department of Business Management. Francois has extensive knowledge on data privacy (such as POPIA compliance) having established an inter-operable practice with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications department at top-tier law firm ENSafrica and advising several of the firm's clients. Empowered by the most current digital and legal expertise, he confidently advises organisations on practically achieving their organisational goals, data privacy obligations and change management requirements to effectively fulfil the role of CIO.
Francois Kriel is an IMCSA accredited management consultant with change management and digital transformation as specialisation areas. He works full-time as director at Kriel & Co where he leads a dynamic team currently facilitating digital change at several high-profile organisations. Francois also supports Stellenbosch University as guest lecturer to business management honours students. He is an advocate for collaborative leadership, mentorship and LGBTQI+ inclusivity.
- #BizTrends2021: 4 areas in which your business can practice its swivel03 Sep 15:50
- The evolution of the right to protect privacy02 Aug 11:17
- Put context culture first in a multicultural organisation05 Jul 09:54
- Plot twist ahead for yesteryear's digital marketers03 Jun 10:03
- 5 (wellness-friendly) habits of a successful change facilitator10 May 08:23
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Read more: Francois Kriel, Kriel & Co
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.