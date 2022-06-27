Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
Sponsors
Trends
More Articles
- Potential for slow but steady recovery of construction sector in 2022Johan Gouws and Mohau Mphomela
- Key legal trends in Africa - Part 3Darryl Bernstein, Johan Botes, Kieran Whyte and Lerisha Naidu
- Key trade and investment trends in Africa - Part 2Ashlin Perumall and Janet MacKenzie
- Key trade and investment trends in Africa - Part 1Lodewyk Meyer, Marc Yudaken, Mike van Rensburg and Virusha Subban
- Brands doing good is good for businessSinenhlanhla Njapha
- The year of the African storytellerGarreth van Vuuren
Most Read
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Minister constitutionally obligated to withdraw Code managing Covid-19 in the workplace
Following the promulgation of the Code of Practice: Managing Exposure to SARS-CoV-2 in the Workplace, 2022 (the Code), by the Minister of Employment and Labour, Minister TW Nxesi, Neasa, on 18 May 2022, filed an application in the High Court for an order that the Code be declared ultra vires, unlawful, unconstitutional and be reviewed and set aside.
Source: Freepik.
"We informed the Minister that he is now under a constitutional obligation to withdraw the Code immediately. We pointed out to the Minister that, in issuing a new Code, both he and the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) will have to consider the 22 June 2022 withdrawal of the Regulations Relating to the Surveillance and Control of Notifiable Medical Conditions: Amendment 2022, by the Minister of Health," said Gerhard Papenfus, chief executive of Neasa.
"We have reminded the minister that, in a press statement on 23 June 2022, the Minister of Health inter alia stated the following: “Having monitored the positive direction for more than three weeks we came to the conclusion that the peak infection which we concluded was a limited fifth wave - driven by sub-variants and not a new variant of concern - was dissipating and that there was no more any eminent [sic] risk.
"It is on this basis that we approached the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the National Health Council which is made up of all Health MECs with a proposal that the limited regulations which dealt with wearing of masks indoors, limitations of gatherings and vaccination proof or PCR negative tests at ports of entry should all be lifted.”
"We consequently pointed out to the Minister that we do not understand how he can continue to insist on the Code being part of a specific Covid-19 workplace response, where the Minister of Health has confirmed that it is no longer a public health concern; and his insistence on continuing with the Code, is out of step with the rest of the Government’s position that Covid-19 is no longer a public health threat that requires heavy-handed regulations in order to manage and mitigate.
"[We pointed out to the minister] that we struggle to understand how, in the view of the current circumstances, he would insist on persisting with the Code.
"Subsequent to our letter, we were shocked to learn that the Minister had already issued a new code, on 24 June 2022, under the auspices of a purported decision by Nedlac. This code is identical to the one previously issued by the minister and admitted to being ultra vires. The timing of the new code is indicative of the fact that the Minister and/or Nedlac did not take cognisance of any of the submissions made in our correspondence and is clearly in support of an ulterior motive.
"It is highly doubtful that Nedlac followed any proper procedure in reaching this decision.
"Neasa will be launching a new application for an order setting aside the new code on the basis of both substance and procedure."
Read more: COVID-19, vaccine mandates
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.