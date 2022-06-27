Finance Trends

Home | Newsletter 2022-1st | Newsletter 2022-2nd | 2021, 2020 | 2019 | eBooks: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 & 2009

Marketing & Media trends

Industry trends

Sponsors

Digital


PR & Communications


HR & Management


In association with



Trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Minister constitutionally obligated to withdraw Code managing Covid-19 in the workplace

27 Jun 2022
Following the promulgation of the Code of Practice: Managing Exposure to SARS-CoV-2 in the Workplace, 2022 (the Code), by the Minister of Employment and Labour, Minister TW Nxesi, Neasa, on 18 May 2022, filed an application in the High Court for an order that the Code be declared ultra vires, unlawful, unconstitutional and be reviewed and set aside.

Source: Freepik.
Source: Freepik.
On 23 June 2022, Neasa received a letter from the Minister Nxesi, in which he informed Neasa that, in view of the fact that the Code was gazetted in terms of the wrong section of the Labour Relations Act (LRA), the Minister conceded that the Code is ultra vires [acting or done beyond one's legal power or authority], under the provision of the specific section of the LRA.

"We informed the Minister that he is now under a constitutional obligation to withdraw the Code immediately. We pointed out to the Minister that, in issuing a new Code, both he and the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) will have to consider the 22 June 2022 withdrawal of the Regulations Relating to the Surveillance and Control of Notifiable Medical Conditions: Amendment 2022, by the Minister of Health," said Gerhard Papenfus, chief executive of Neasa.

"We have reminded the minister that, in a press statement on 23 June 2022, the Minister of Health inter alia stated the following: “Having monitored the positive direction for more than three weeks we came to the conclusion that the peak infection which we concluded was a limited fifth wave - driven by sub-variants and not a new variant of concern - was dissipating and that there was no more any eminent [sic] risk.

"It is on this basis that we approached the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the National Health Council which is made up of all Health MECs with a proposal that the limited regulations which dealt with wearing of masks indoors, limitations of gatherings and vaccination proof or PCR negative tests at ports of entry should all be lifted.”

Pandemic reflections: The paradox of human rights and your right to health
Pandemic reflections: The paradox of human rights and your right to health

Issued by Regent Business School 11 Apr 2022


"We consequently pointed out to the Minister that we do not understand how he can continue to insist on the Code being part of a specific Covid-19 workplace response, where the Minister of Health has confirmed that it is no longer a public health concern; and his insistence on continuing with the Code, is out of step with the rest of the Government’s position that Covid-19 is no longer a public health threat that requires heavy-handed regulations in order to manage and mitigate.

"[We pointed out to the minister] that we struggle to understand how, in the view of the current circumstances, he would insist on persisting with the Code.

"Subsequent to our letter, we were shocked to learn that the Minister had already issued a new code, on 24 June 2022, under the auspices of a purported decision by Nedlac. This code is identical to the one previously issued by the minister and admitted to being ultra vires. The timing of the new code is indicative of the fact that the Minister and/or Nedlac did not take cognisance of any of the submissions made in our correspondence and is clearly in support of an ulterior motive.

"It is highly doubtful that Nedlac followed any proper procedure in reaching this decision.

"Neasa will be launching a new application for an order setting aside the new code on the basis of both substance and procedure."
NextOptions
Read more: COVID-19, vaccine mandates

Related

Source: FreePik.
New agreement paves way for development of first African-owned Covid-19 vaccine15 hours ago
Source: Supplied. World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (centre) at the recent WTO Ministerial meeting - at the MC12 Closing Press Conference, 17 June 2022.
Understanding the WTO Ministerial Meeting: What just happened and what's next?3 days ago
Source:
Local vaccine production boosts economic transformation and job creation in South Africa22 Jun 2022
Source:
Commodity price risk and its effect on sub-Saharan Africa21 Jun 2022
The collective trauma that is Covid-19
Wunderman ThompsonThe collective trauma that is Covid-1921 Jun 2022
Source: Supplied. Dr Richard Malkin, chief executive officer of Workforce Healthcare.
Remote working is here to stay: what businesses must now consider20 Jun 2022
More related
Let's do Biz