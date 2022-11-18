Afrika Tikkun to launch 16 Days of Activism against GBVF campaign

Afrika Tikkun is set to launch its 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBVF) campaign on 26 November 2022. This year's campaign under the theme: "Amplifying the voices of young people against GBVF", is the organisation's response to heed the call for collaboration and proactivity against this scourge.

Afrika Tikkun seeks to give young people the platform and advocacy skills needed to amplify their voices on issues affecting them. This is done through our Young Urban Women (YUW); Young Urban Men (YUM); and Anti-Violence Buddies initiatives. This platform aims at echoing their voices long after the campaign has come to an end. Our self-advocacy groups, of school-going adolescents Child and Youth Development (CYD) and Social Support Services (SSS), programmes will lead the event with over 250 young people from all our five centres expected to attend.

Activities for the day will include roundtable discussions on what young people can do to reduce the incidence of gender-based violence and femicide and presentations from our different centres in Alexandra, Braamfontein, Diepsloot, Orange Farm and Mfuleni.

Event details are as follows:

Date: Sat 26 November 2022

Venue: Amphitheatre, Riversands Hub, Fourways

Time: 08h00 – 16h00

Afrika Tikkun stands in solidarity with the international community and continues to reaffirm its commitment to eradicate and observe the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

For more information please email gro.nukkitakirfa@ofni.