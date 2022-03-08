Sakhumnotho Group Holdings invests in green hydrogen energy in South Africa

The electricity crisis that South Africa is currently experiencing has shone a spotlight on the urgent need for reliable, sustainable alternatives to the coal generated power that the country relies so heavily on. Within this context, Sakhumnotho Power, a business unit of Sakhumnotho Group Holdings, has partnered with Keren Energy Investments to undertake a proof-of-concept (POC) project to produce green hydrogen at a site supplied by Namaqua Engineering in Vredendal, Western Cape.