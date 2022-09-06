Industries

MetPac-SA supports Trash4Treats programme

6 Sep 2022
Issued by: Aim Marketing & Communication Consultants
MetPac-SA, the Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) that represents the metal packaging recycling industry in South Africa, is partnering with Trash4Treats to bring the message about the importance for recycling to primary school children in previously disadvantaged communities.
MetPac-SA supports Trash4Treats programme

Trash4Treats is an educational campaign that encourages school children and the surrounding communities to bring recyclable waste to school. During these “activation days” the energetic Trash4Treats team teaches kids about the why, what and how of recycling. The class or grade that collects the most recyclable waste is rewarded with exciting treats from the Trash4Treats spaza shop. In addition, the schools that collect the most recyclables during the year will win their share of R100,000 in prize money towards upgrading their facilities (1st Prize: R40,000; 2nd Prize: R30,000; 3rd Prize: R15,000; and R5,000 that will be awarded to the schools in 4th, 5th and 6th place).

MetPac-SA supports Trash4Treats programme

Until now, the pilot phase of the project has mainly been funded by INEOS and only targeted areas in the Western Cape, including Mitchells Plain, Gugulethu, Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Tafelsig, Philippi, Heideveld and Weltevreden Valley North. Thanks to the overwhelming success of the pilot programme, however, it has convinced other sponsors such as MetPac-SA to come onboard to help take the message about the recycling of metal packaging to a wider audience. Thirty participating schools located in the Western Cape will receive educational posters, specially branded large collection bins and bulk bags to assist them with their ongoing collection efforts.

MetPac-SA supports Trash4Treats programme

“It made a lot of sense for MetPac-SA to become involved with the Trash4Treats programme. Not only does it reach very important demographics of our target audience, namely primary school children, their parents, educators and the surrounding communities, but it also demonstrates to them that waste has value. They get to experience the principles of a circular economy in a practical and immediate way. Post-consumer packaging that might have ended up in landfill or the environment, now makes money for the school. Moreover, by connecting them with local waste collectors who buy back the collected materials at the going rate, a sustainable and mutually beneficial relationship is created between the school and the waste entrepreneur that benefits the whole community,” explains Kishan Singh, chief executive officer of MetPac-SA.

Michael Baretta, managing director of DotGood, coordinator of the Trash4Treats programme, said they are very excited about MetPac-SA’s involvement in the project. “Currently 6% of our overall recycling waste collection is metal. In the last 12 months, we have engaged with more than 32,000 learners, donated R150,000 to schools and collected more than 50,000 tonnes of waste from the schools that are part of the initiative. Thanks to the growing financial support, we will be able to almost double our reach and these numbers with a method and message that have proven, long-lasting benefits for the environment, society and the economy.”

For more information, visit www.trashfortreats.com or www.metpacsa.org.za.

Aim Marketing & Communication Consultants
Aim Marketing is a successful marketing and communications consultancy that offers strategic marketing, brand management, public relations, event management and social media solutions.
Read more: Michael Baretta, waste recycling, MetPac-SA, Kishan Singh, Dotgood, Aim Marketing & Communication Consultants

