    JCDecaux announces the appointment of Lunga Majija as managing director: South Africa

    1 Aug 2022
    Issued by: JCDecaux Africa
    JCDecaux, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, has announced the appointment of Lunga Majija as managing director for JCDecaux South Africa, effective from 1 August 2022, reporting to Martin Sabbagh, CEO for JCDecaux Middle East & Africa.
    Lunga Majija, newly appointed managing director of JCDecaux, South Africa
    Lunga Majija, newly appointed managing director of JCDecaux, South Africa

    Majija is a highly accomplished, successful and well-regarded business leader with extensive experience working in the media industry across the continent. Before taking on the role of MD, Majija was regional director: Southern Africa, where he was responsible for defining and implementing business strategy as well as supporting the strategic growth across the region. Prior to that, Majija was operations director for the Middle East and Africa, where he was responsible for new product development, introducing business growth measures and working processes.

    Majija will be responsible for implementing the South African business growth strategy by continuing the digitisation of our assets, supporting our data by design approach, service delivery and customer excellence to attain corporate sales and profitability objectives. Coupled with this, Majija will support the sustainable development priorities of the group to ensure our ESG goals are achieved. His deep knowledge of cross-channel marketing, media strategy and sales enablement focus will ensure the implementation of the highest standards across business disciplines.

    Majija has wide-ranging knowledge and experience from his prior roles in engineering and project management in petrochemical and power plants and other multinationals such as Mitsubishi, Thyssenkrupp and Bvi Consulting Engineers across various markets. Majija holds a degree in civil engineering and completed his MBA studies at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

    Lunga Majija said: “I look forward to introducing several initiatives that help monetise our data solutions offering by delivering greater value and accountability to our customers. Through operational efficiencies and several business optimisation initiatives, I aim to gear the business to leverage market opportunities while addressing diverse trading challenges. Together with the new talent in business, I hope to strengthen our relationships with customers, industry experts and stakeholders, to position the business as the company of choice in outdoor advertising. JCDecaux is synonymous with innovation, and I’m excited to be part of the leadership team responsible for the advancement and development of this amazing organisation.”

    Martin Sabbagh, CEO of the Middle East and Africa of JCDecaux, said: “Lunga was involved in developing our strategic road map and will be responsible for implementing the business revenue growth initiatives. Through his operational and commercial expertise, Lunga will support the utilisation opportunities across our product portfolio to improve yield and revenue. His excellent executive leadership skills will ensure relationships with the South African team, executives, the board, and other stakeholders are well managed. I am confident he will help deliver our commercial targets.”

    Majija will be working closely with Dele Odugbemi who, as previously announced, effective 1 August 2022, will be appointed as chief revenue officer for JCDecaux Africa.

    Majija will replace Sebastian Musendo who has left to take up other business opportunities. We would like to thank Sebastian for his guidance and valuable skills during his tenure as leader of our South African market and wish him well in his future endeavours.

    JCDecaux Africa
    JCDecaux Africa services the major media agencies, multinationals, and most prominent brands from around the world. Our media planning and strategy are focused on a host of in-depth research and insight tools to maximise our clients' advertising spend and deliver on their campaign objectives.
    Dele Odugbemi, JCDecaux South Africa



