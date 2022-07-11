JCDecaux Africa announces the appointment of Dele Odugbemi as chief revenue officer

JCDecaux, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, has announced the appointment of Dele Odugbemi as chief revenue officer for JCDecaux Africa, effective from 1 August 2022, reporting to Martin Sabbagh, CEO for JCDecaux Middle East & Africa.

Dele Odugbemi, newly appointed as chief revenue officer for JCDecaux Africa

Odugbemi will be actively directing the strategic and commercial development of product categories, key accounts and market segments across several business units. His acute business intelligence and vast experience across the continent will further enhance the business’s market position, partnerships and ambitious financial objectives.

Odugbemi is a distinguished and accomplished media, marketing and advertising industry veteran with over 20 years of experience, having worked across the continent at the major global media agencies on leading local and global brand accounts such as Multichoice, AB InBev, Nestle and GSK, amongst others.

Odugbemi joined the business in 2019 as the country manager at JCDecaux Grace Lake Nigeria, where he helped launch the branch in a highly competitive environment, securing valuable market share and establishing JCDecaux’s position in a short time.

Prior to joining JCDecaux, Odugbemi held several senior strategic positions within the leading creative and media agencies. Noteworthy were his roles at Gray Africa as regional network manager, Mindshare Nigeria as head of planning and services, Carat as business unit director and Ogilvy Africa as media director.

Throughout his career, Odugbemi has managed cross-functional teams, working in media planning, strategy and research. He consistently introduced new approaches, thinking and processes that helped expand revenue opportunities while fostering strong customer relations and delivering award-winning media campaigns.

Coupled with his vast experience, and strong business network, Odugbemi holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Ogun State University.

Martin Sabbagh, CEO of the Middle East and Africa of JCDecaux, said: "Dele’s acute knowledge and experience, together with his functional expertise, will strengthen our operations across various business disciplines. His vibrant and warm personality, coupled with his customer-centric focus, will help expand new partnerships while strengthening relations with existing clients. The entire team looks forward to the contributions Dele will make through his extensive business network and sound financial skills to scale the business.”



