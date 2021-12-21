These are the words we wrote down on a piece of paper next to the idea of Keys Communications
in 2009, and these have been the points of practicality and the values that drove all our behaviour and relationships, the same values we wish to be judged and appraised by in merit and demerit, and to be remembered by in merit and demerit.
Of course you can understand our heart-filled excitement and heartfelt gratitude when we got an email from Kirsty Carlson
, group head of Out of Home at GroupM
, that Keys Communications was rated very highly in 2021.
We've been voted in the top 3 overall Best Out of Home Media Owner for 2021, this is massive for us, huge!
Why? Because … Quality, Excellence, Innovation.
We take this incredible news and feat into 2022, and wish to make quality, excellence, and innovation the very compass that directs us into 2022, and benefits in the same way all our business relationships and advertising clients.
Thank you GroupM, it is only through opportunity that we can exercise our values and points of practicality, thank you for the opportunity. #outdooradvertising #branding #marketing #africa #keyscommunications