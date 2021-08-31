New kid on the team

Nalesa Media is proud to welcome Tshepo Moabelo to our team as a brand and marketing strategist. Tshepo has been in the OOH industry for six years working at various top agencies in South Africa.

She has worked on brands such as Asics, Avon, Brown Foreman, Mondelez, Samsung and Visa, previously with Starcom Mediavest Group. Thereafter she moved on to join the Havas Media Group where she worked on Emirates, PPS and Hyundai where she worked on all above the line media. She then took a challenge of moving into the Sales field at Badger Holdings where she was a marketing and sales executive for the Telesure Group as well as well as the Oakhurst Group.Her enthusiasm for advertising landed her a job in the OOH department at Group M where she serviced Mediacom clients such as The Coca-Cola Company, Mars and P & G. A massive part of her career goals were achieved when she was hired at Posterscope SA as a mid-weight OOH strategist/account manager servicing Vizeum working on prestigious brands such as ABinBev, BMW, Total SA and BBC. She has had the opportunity to grow her skill set and explore the greatness of marketing and advertising.“I am itching for an opportunity to take all that I have learned and all the relationships I have built to bring me a step closer to goal of being a leading hybrid account manager and more. I believe that I will be a great asset to my team and Nalesa Media and add value to it.” – Tshepo MoabeloWe as Nalesa Media are excited to Tshepo on our team. We hope to have a fruitful and empowering journey together.