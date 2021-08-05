Dope and adaptive marketing practices for the streets

Targeting consumers/audiences in unexpected ways and unconventional places is what makes Alternative Urban Out of Home by Keys Communications so powerful in the streets.
In the wake of the pandemic, kickstarting a touchless world of engaging the majority by checking if they are registered for elections via quick response (QR) code on township wall media placed across all nine provinces is ideal and just the...
Keys Communications 21 hours ago
With sites already in the heart of urban streets, brands that are brave enough to play and advertise in these spaces are an instant part of the culture and will immediately reap the reward/s of what it is to be a part of the streets.
This involves ownership and protection of your advertising messages and a certified relationship with the street audience and youth of our country.
See this phenomenon in action with the Wild Posters campaign Netflix
did with Keys Communications, taking advantage of this adaptive marketing practice, to tease and create intrigue in urban streets about Jiva
series on ‘Now Streaming’ on Netflix.
We placed Wild Posters in known urban street culture and youth sites 24 hours before the launch of Jiva
, and
again 24 hours before the series started streaming. The application of these posters in all prescribed locations were created over 24 hours across three cities.
