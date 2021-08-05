OOH Company news South Africa

Dope and adaptive marketing practices for the streets

5 Aug 2021
Issued by: Keys Communications
Targeting consumers/audiences in unexpected ways and unconventional places is what makes Alternative Urban Out of Home by Keys Communications so powerful in the streets.
IEC Township Wall Media campaign by Keys Communications

In the wake of the pandemic, kickstarting a touchless world of engaging the majority by checking if they are registered for elections via quick response (QR) code on township wall media placed across all nine provinces is ideal and just the...

Issued by Keys Communications 21 hours ago


With sites already in the heart of urban streets, brands that are brave enough to play and advertise in these spaces are an instant part of the culture and will immediately reap the reward/s of what it is to be a part of the streets.

This involves ownership and protection of your advertising messages and a certified relationship with the street audience and youth of our country.

See this phenomenon in action with the Wild Posters campaign Netflix did with Keys Communications, taking advantage of this adaptive marketing practice, to tease and create intrigue in urban streets about Jiva series on ‘Now Streaming’ on Netflix.


We placed Wild Posters in known urban street culture and youth sites 24 hours before the launch of Jiva, and again 24 hours before the series started streaming. The application of these posters in all prescribed locations were created over 24 hours across three cities.

I am going to be real with you, if you truly want to perfect the technique that not only grabs the attention of our youth, but also the attention of the streets and its culture, now is the time to holler at the folks at Keys Communications on az.oc.snoitacinummocsyek@ofni – no cap the best cats to link up with for this type of dope stuff.

Keys Communications
Keys Communications specialises in Out Of Home advertising in township and alternative urban spaces.
