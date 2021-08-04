In 2021, touch-free powered solutions, such as QR codes, have made a huge comeback in the marketing fraternity, township audiences and main market.
In the wake of the pandemic, kickstarting a touchless world of engaging the majority by checking if they are registered for elections via quick response (QR) code on township wall media placed across all nine provinces is ideal and just the responsible thing to do.
A QR code is a 2D barcode that can be scanned by a smartphone’s camera to transfer information to the user via cellphone.
QR codes remain a creative way to drive traffic and connect with your audience, used in conjunction with analytics, so you can see how many people are viewing your QR code and how many people are responding to your call-to-action.
The IEC registration drive is a fine example of the best way to use quick response codes in a marketing campaign with a call to action to the masses.
The current IEC Township Wall Media campaign by Keys Communications is QR code-enabled and speaks directly to the largest audience database in South Africa.
South African Townships hold and boast the biggest consumer, customer and shopper database in the country.
Kabelo Kale, Keys Communications 25 Mar 2021
