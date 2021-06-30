OOH Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Consumer and mobility insights continue to fuel investment in outdoor

30 Jun 2021
Issued by: JCDecaux
JCDecaux, the number one media owner in Africa, invests heavily in the latest research and audience technologies to support our clients in planning, activation and measurement. We aim to inform and empower our clients to make educated decisions around their media investment. One such solution is the mobility report, which over the past year, we have regularly shared. The industry-first mobility report covers roadside traffic, mall footfall and air travel.

The JCDecaux marketing insights team has worked tirelessly to produce a comprehensive report titled The Mobility Tracker informing the industry about the operational traffic levels compared to the pre-lock-down period, in addition to different mobility restriction levels. The report considers the current mobility restrictions across environments. Mobility is complex and dynamic, requiring us to fuse various data sources, such as mobile audience data movement, social listening tools, GIS (geographic information system) data layers, vehicle tracking system and traffic index information, to mention a few. The objective is to analyse diverse geographical areas, aggregating changes in traffic across provinces, metros and the peri-urban regions. In addition, reviewing footfall and shopping behaviours linked to different mall types, airports and transport systems.

Addressing the changing media landscape Citilites Amplified

To address the changing market needs, JCDecaux analysed one of the most sought-after and trusted media solutions in the market: Citilites...

Issued by JCDecaux 24 Aug 2020


We have witnessed many changes in consumer travel habits over the past year, impacting traffic congestion levels, frequency of travel, routing, transport mode and other factors. The latest mobility report confirms the traffic operation rate is currently tracking at 95%, representing a +3% uplift in movement. An encouraging contribution to the level of mobility is a 30% uplift in shopping and leisure movement. In comparison, workplace movement has experienced a significant increase – tracking higher than the baseline by +3%.

A fascinating insight is that the mobility levels of the peri-urban consumer market have been least impacted, particularly when compared to metropolitan areas. Such insights can assist FMCG brands in planning their route to market or direct-to-consumer strategies and communication plans.

Many companies and brands are tapping into the latest opportunities of mall advertising to achieve a variety of communication goals around points of purchase. A Business Insider SA article highlighted that SA consumers are spending at a brisk pace where "transactions in South Africa breached R1trn in March 2021, according to a report by Clearing House for the banking industry, BankServ Africa." Demonstrating the value traditional retail continues to deliver. Shopper footfall is now tracking at 90% compared to the baseline, a 7% uplift from April 2021. We continue to see an increase in shoppers across super-regional, regional and small-regional centres. The most significant lift was Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal, which showed that shopper levels were higher than the baseline period. Mall advertising offers brands an environment that delivers unique brand experiences to audiences at scale.

Digitally connecting brands and customers on the path-to-purchase

JCDecaux Africa is proud to announce the expansion of our latest custom-designed full-motion digital mall screens, JCDecaux i-Vision, to our network...

Issued by JCDecaux 2 Mar 2021


The JCDecaux Airport sentiment tracker, a quantitative consumer research panel, which commenced in September 2020, was commissioned to understand consumer intent and attitude towards air travel.

Since its inception, travel sentiment remains positive, supported by the roll-out of the vaccine and various travel restrictions being eased. Travel is a symbol of confidence, of life, returning to normality.

Some highlights from the report are:
  • Between 79% and 87% of travellers say they will travel within the next six months
  • Travellers are more focused, more alert, more open to influence
  • There is a strong opportunity to emotionally connect with travellers during a period of heightened emotions

The JCDecaux Mobility report at Level 1 restrictions highlighted 1,77 million travellers for the month of April 2021 across eight Acsa (Airports Company South Africa) airports. Through qualitative research, brands can benefit from a deep understanding and target this high-value consumer segment through airport advertising.

We continue to see stable and consistent growth in the Gautrain passengers numbers, reaching business decision-makers on their daily commute to work. The Gautrain presents a prime environment to reach business decision-makers and HNWI (high-net-worth individuals), supporting building brand equity and brand lift communication goals.

Staying informed about changing media consumption habits is paramount in guiding advertising investment opportunities. Our expert marketing intelligence team is readily available to assist brands, media and creative agencies in making an informed decision about the role and value of investing in outdoor advertising. The time for engaging consumers outdoor has never been better, with diverse platforms and commercial offers tailored to different company sizes, brands and campaign objectives, now with a lower point of entry. As we continue to challenge the status quo with new technology, research and audience insights, we are confident in the value outdoor advertising continues to deliver as part of an omnichannel or sole media plan.

Contact JCDecaux Africa to receive a copy of the Mobility Report.

About JCDecaux Africa

JCDecaux Africa is the number one out of home media specialist in Africa, offering a broad range of digital and static advertising solutions across 19 countries with dedicated offices and teams in each market. JCDecaux Africa has strategic holdings in highly sought-after locations and environments, offering various advertising formats, including Airports, Gautrain, Roadside Digital (RSD), Roadside Static, Iconic, Mall and Street Furniture. JCDecaux Africa services the major media agencies, multinationals and most prominent brands from around the world. Our media planning and strategy focus on a host of consumer insights, in-depth research and martech tools to maximise our clients' advertising spend and deliver on their campaign objectives.

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecauxafrica.com

Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

JCDecaux
A family-owned company, JCDecaux has been innovating since 1964, to become the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide
Don't miss Cannes Lions Trend Talks 2021, an overview of trending insights from #CannesLions!


Comment

Read more: JCDecaux, Marketing, Business Insider, OOH, Martech

Related

Tractor OutdoorThe story of Khayelitsha's first premium wine label, set to shine post-pandemic23 hours ago
Grey AfricaSouth Africa's first Digital Craft Lion awarded to Grey Africa25 Jun 2021
Brand South AfricaBrand South Africa kicks off decade celebration with Play Your Part Awards 2021 announcement24 Jun 2021
Tractor OutdoorTractor Outdoor launches new platform: "The future of OOH"24 Jun 2021
BrandMappBrandMapp 2021 demystifies pandemic influence on SA shopping landscape23 Jun 2021
District Media GroupAfrica's richest square mile's new addition23 Jun 2021
ClockworkClockwork digital campaigns receive 5 nominations at the Bookmark Awards 202122 Jun 2021
Keys CommunicationsGrowing your brand/product in the townships is as easy as ABCD22 Jun 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz