Growing your brand/product in the townships is as easy as ABCD

22 Jun 2021
Issued by: Keys Communications
It is no secret that the townships of South Africa house the biggest consumer database, and for brands and products to win with this market, it is imperative that you follow the Keys Communications ethos and guiding principle of ABCD - asset-based community development model of advertising and promotions.

This is the use of existing structures, people and resources in and from the townships and turning those into canvases for advertising purposes.

To drive local economic development through the strict use of local resources and ensuring the rotation of resources and money in many circular motions before it leaves the townships, a backbone of the growing township economies, and having an impact in the social framework of the communities in which we advertise and communicate.


ABCD states that for a message to be understood and its impact felt, it must be written and placed in platforms owned and visible only to the targeted communities.

This is as the impact of this messaging transcends beyond just marketing and advertising, it seeks to improve the socio-economic outlook of the local communities.

Do your Township marketing campaigns understand and take into consideration the drive, the triggers, the real behaviours an feelings of your audience?

South African Townships hold and boast the biggest consumer, customer and shopper database in the country.

By Kabelo Kale, Issued by Keys Communications 25 Mar 2021


All ABCD messaging and advertising platforms are multifaceted and travel the entire anthropology of township/urban communities and, as a result, your messages are owned and protected, ensuring brand messaging affinity and increased everlasting share of heart.


Keys Communications applies ABCD in all our thinking and actions, all our wall media/mural platforms, spaza shops, taverns, branded bakeries and other informal point of sale is powered by ABCD.


For more information on how to get your brands in the biggest consumer database in the country. Drop us an email at az.oc.snoitacinummocsyek@ofni or simply complete the form and we’ll come back to you.

Keys Communications
Keys Communications specialises in Out Of Home advertising in township and alternative urban spaces.
Keys Communications, OOH, township advertising

