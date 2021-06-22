Growing your brand/product in the townships is as easy as ABCD

This is the use of existing structures, people and resources in and from the townships and turning those into canvases for advertising purposes.
To drive local economic development through the strict use of local resources and ensuring the rotation of resources and money in many circular motions before it leaves the townships, a backbone of the growing township economies, and having an impact in the social framework of the communities in which we advertise and communicate.
ABCD states that for a message to be understood and its impact felt, it must be written and placed in platforms owned and visible only to the targeted communities.
This is as the impact of this messaging transcends beyond just marketing and advertising, it seeks to improve the socio-economic outlook of the local communities.
South African Townships hold and boast the biggest consumer, customer and shopper database in the country.
Kabelo Kale, Keys Communications 25 Mar 2021
All ABCD messaging and advertising platforms are multifaceted and travel the entire anthropology of township/urban communities and, as a result, your messages are owned and protected, ensuring brand messaging affinity and increased everlasting share of heart.
Keys Communications applies ABCD in all our thinking and actions, all our wall media/mural platforms, spaza shops, taverns, branded bakeries and other informal point of sale is powered by ABCD.
