What does ultra-high-definition mean?

It is an airbrush technology by Keys Communications seen on wall media/mural finishes across South African townships.
This technology includes hyper-realism painted finishes known as photorealism.
Photorealism allows advertising clients/brands to bring their creative and brand messaging to life with visual complexity and heightened clarity.
Ultra-high-definition airbrushing by Keys Communications challenges you to think beyond words, and forces you to bring imagery and product realism into your advertising creative to the biggest consumer database in South Africa, eKasi
, our townships.
South African Townships hold and boast the biggest consumer, customer and shopper database in the country.
Kabelo Kale, Keys Communications 25 Mar 2021
See the power of this technology come to life on the Steers Family Sharing Meal wall media/murals across key SA townships.
For more information on the art and science of township wall media/murals and how to gain traction and momentum in the biggest consumer database in the country, drop us an email on az.oc.snoitacinummocsyek@ofni