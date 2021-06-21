OOH Company news South Africa

What does ultra-high-definition mean?

21 Jun 2021
Issued by: Keys Communications
It is an airbrush technology by Keys Communications seen on wall media/mural finishes across South African townships.
This technology includes hyper-realism painted finishes known as photorealism.

Photorealism allows advertising clients/brands to bring their creative and brand messaging to life with visual complexity and heightened clarity.

Ultra-high-definition airbrushing by Keys Communications challenges you to think beyond words, and forces you to bring imagery and product realism into your advertising creative to the biggest consumer database in South Africa, eKasi, our townships.

Do your Township marketing campaigns understand and take into consideration the drive, the triggers, the real behaviours an feelings of your audience?

South African Townships hold and boast the biggest consumer, customer and shopper database in the country.

By Kabelo Kale, Issued by Keys Communications 25 Mar 2021


See the power of this technology come to life on the Steers Family Sharing Meal wall media/murals across key SA townships.


For more information on the art and science of township wall media/murals and how to gain traction and momentum in the biggest consumer database in the country, drop us an email on az.oc.snoitacinummocsyek@ofni

Keys Communications
Keys Communications specialises in Out Of Home advertising in township and alternative urban spaces.
