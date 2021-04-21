The beginning of the mend...

Digital billboards went up across southern, east and west Africa today flighting the campaign Beginning of the Mend, which highlights that action has started for the mending of our Earth and relays the message that we can all act to help.
Earthday.org works in countries around the world to drive meaningful action for our planet across issues including climate action, science and education, people and communities, conservation and restoration and plastic and pollution.
Alliance Media is a proud supporter of these initiatives and we urge everyone to visit www.earthday.org
to see how you can learn and do your part.
Alliance Media has the largest network of digital out of home (DOOH) screens across Africa, making multimarket campaigns across the continent easy to roll out.
For inquiries, contact moc.aidemecnailla@ofni