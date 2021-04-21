OOH Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The beginning of the mend...

21 Apr 2021
Issued by: Alliance Media
Alliance Media has partnered with www.earthday.org to provide exposure on digital billboards across Africa for Earth Day 2021.

Digital billboards went up across southern, east and west Africa today flighting the campaign Beginning of the Mend, which highlights that action has started for the mending of our Earth and relays the message that we can all act to help.

Earthday.org works in countries around the world to drive meaningful action for our planet across issues including climate action, science and education, people and communities, conservation and restoration and plastic and pollution.

Alliance Media is a proud supporter of these initiatives and we urge everyone to visit www.earthday.org to see how you can learn and do your part.

Alliance Media has the largest network of digital out of home (DOOH) screens across Africa, making multimarket campaigns across the continent easy to roll out.

For inquiries, contact moc.aidemecnailla@ofni

Alliance Media
Alliance Media is the pan-African leader in outdoor and airport advertising, operating in 23 countries with 25 000 of the most targeted and visible billboards on the African continent.
Comment

Read more: Alliance Media, Earth Day

Related

SappiEvery day is #EarthDay at Sappi22 Apr 2020
Alliance MediaAlliance Media is doing good in Mauritius3 Feb 2020
Alliance MediaAlliance Media partners with the Heart Marathon 2019 in Dar es Salaam Tanzania3 May 2019
Alliance MediaAlliance Media donates 30t maize-meal to cyclone victims4 Apr 2019
Alliance MediaAlliance Media wins Best OOH Company in Namibia1 Mar 2019
#BizTrends2019: A new golden age of OOH media in Africa7 Jan 2019
Alliance MediaAlliance Media awarded East Africa Superbrand status for 7th consecutive year27 Nov 2018
Alliance MediaAlliance Media a big winner at the MOST Awards 201825 Sep 2018

News


Show more
Let's do Biz