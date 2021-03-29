JCDecaux South Africa announces new managing director

JCDecaux, the global leader in outdoor advertising, has announced the appointment of Sebastian Musendo as managing director for JCDecaux South Africa, effective from 15 March 2021, reporting to Martin Sabbagh, CEO Middle East and Africa of JCDecaux.

Sebastian Musendo

Musendo is a well-regarded and accomplished business executive with over 30 years of experience in supply chain excellence and strategy execution across various industries and leading multinationals. Until recently, he was the head of supply chain strategy and transformation of Transnet and, before that, he served as managing partner at Afri-Global Supply Chain Solutions.Musendo brings to JCDecaux a proven track record working with high-performance companies within the FMCG sector. These include industry leaders Tiger Brands, where Musendo served as group services executive, with group oversight of marketing, supply chain, customer care and IT. He held numerous leadership roles at SABMiller, with his last assignment being head of indirect spend, which included oversight of marketing spend across the organisation.Adding to his cadre, working at South Africa's largest state-owned-enterprise and the seventh-largest electricity generator globally – Eskom Holdings, Musendo delivered large and complex programmes during his tenure as managing executive within supply chain management.Musendo has also served as a senior advisor to BCG (Boston Consulting Group), supporting them in servicing complex stakeholder accounts in the public and private sector.Musendo holds an MBA and two MSc. Degrees in brewing and marketing, respectively, from Heriot-Watt University (Scotland) and is a fellow of the globally recognised Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS).Musendo said: "I am excited to join such an innovative, forward-thinking organisation with a long-standing heritage of delivering shared community value wherever it operates. This is an exciting time in our industry, and I am looking forward to working with the team to deliver even more value for the partners and communities in which we do business. I genuinely believe that outdoor advertising is one of the most resilient media outlets and, in this regard, we will leverage our unrivalled deep consumer insights to assist our partners in sustainably growing their brands and market presence. The opportunity and potential that our great continent provides is immense."Martin Sabbagh, CEO Middle East and Africa of JCDecaux, said: "Sebastian brings a unique approach, knowledge and commercial insights to the business, coupled with a passion for service delivery and customer excellence. The entire management team is confident that he will complement and enhance our transformation initiatives, supporting a host of strategic business development activities. The industry is going through particularly turbulent times; we are confident that Sebastian will support and guide the business in preparation for growth, realising its immense potential, market position, and vision."JCDecaux Africa is the number number one out-of-home media specialist in Africa, offering a broad range of digital and static advertising solutions across 19 countries with dedicated offices and teams in each market. JCDecaux Africa has strategic holdings in highly sought-after locations and environments, offering a host of advertising formats, including Airports, Gautrain, Roadside Digital (RSD), Roadside Static, Iconic, Mall, and Street Furniture. JCDecaux Africa services major media agencies, multinationals, and most prominent brands from around the world. Our media planning and strategy are focused on a host of in-depth research and insight tools to maximise our clients' advertising spend and deliver on their campaign objectives.