New kidz in the team

We are proud to announce the two new kidz in the team.

Amukelani Makamu (Amu) was head-hunted on LinkedIn. She has deep knowledge and experience in planning for OOH on TV. She has good marketing research insights, she is also an ambassador for AMASA (The Advertising & Media Association of South Africa) and she has proven to add value to the team.



Lehlohonolo Tsubele (Hloni) was one of the shortlisted candidates to be our graphic designer. He is a self-taught graphic designer with a good educational background in graphics, marketing, photography and video editing. Hloni has amazing innovative and creative skills and he has also proven to be a great valuable member to the team.



Palesa Mabuse asked: “Why Nalesa Media?”



Amu: “I was attracted at the fact that Nalesa Media is owned and managed by black women. As a young black woman, that type of leadership spoke to me and I did not think twice to say ‘yes’ to the job”



Hloni: “The level of quality (premium). I could tell from the website that the level of quality here is uncompromised and I also love the family values aspect of the company as well”



Nalesa Media would like to welcome Amu and Hloni to the team! May they enjoy their working experience and grow their knowledge and skills during their time at Nalesa Media.



