New kidz on the block

Nalesa Media (Pty) Ltd is 100% Black female BBBEE level one-owned media and out of home (OOH) site owner. It was established in 2010 and started operating in 2015. The company is run and managed by Naledi and Palesa Mabuse.

Naledi Mabuse

Palesa Mabuse

The name ‘Nalesa’ comes from both their names; Naledi meaning ‘star’ and Palesa meaning ‘flower’. Nalesa Media is the star-flower of the OOH and media industries.The two sisters have spent 10 years refining their trade in the OOH and media industries. During this Covid-19 pandemic, they finally took a leap of good faith to revolutionise the OOH space with innovative industry-driven technology, setting measurable compliance measures and regulating industry rates.Nalesa Media’s mission is to boldly change the face of OOH in Africa by providing affordable access to OOH solutions to smaller organisations, the general public and BBBEE media-driven entities. Nalesa Media believes that the OOH market has been a vastly untapped field for previously disadvantaged individuals and the youth, thus the company has come with innovative and alternative ways of rectifying this.“We need inclusivity in the industry and platform to showcase Black excellence,” says Palesa Mabuse, who is an avid advocate for transformation in the OOH space.Nalesa Media specialises in traditional, static and digital OOH solutions and hosts an array of other media offerings that add value to our OOH offerings. We have developed a DirectreeMarketing app that will make it easier for all media owners, agencies, clients and consumers to view our OOH packages, which are currently being upgraded and will be available to the market soon.