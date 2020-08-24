Addressing the changing media landscape Citilites Amplified

The rate of change in the media landscape in putting more pressure on media agencies, brands and advertisers, around optimising budgets and delivering on campaign goals. Agencies are better informed than ever before about consumers, however, knowing which consumer insights to reference and how to interpret them for improved media mix decisions is becoming ever more complex.

This has required new approaches from media agencies in terms of the broad range of technology tools and insights to analyse, simplify and improve the media procurement process. A key challenge that has become more complex is centred around media integration and optimising the media mix in terms of budget allocation and channel integration. Posing new questions as to the role and value each media vertical plays in the mix. Added to the complexity, are the ever-growing demands being placed on media agencies and media owners for improved accountability and better campaign results.Being at the forefront of the industry, JCDecaux Africa wants to ensure that its media offering stays up to date, delivers better value and addresses a broad range of campaign goals and objectives, such as driving engagement, lead generation or extending recall from other channels. To address the changing market needs, JCDecaux analysed one of the most sought-after and trusted media solutions in the market: Citilites. With a clear aim in mind, how does JCDecaux adapt and enhance their media offering to deliver better value and efficacy?JCDecaux’s approach to this process was centred around two core elements, JCDecaux wanted to understand high demand trading audiences by looking into a host of lifestyle attributes and needs and, more importantly, their purchase and consumption habits, interests and behaviours. Through deep and rich consumer insights JCDecaux were better positioned to guide and improve media selection and consumer targeting.Secondly, being location experts with a broad range of geospatial intelligence, JCDecaux wanted to get a deep understanding of a host of environments, such as catchment areas relating to key shopping districts and places of convergence. Deep analysis of key points of interest and points of purchase. In addition to studying mobility to understand travel patterns associated with a broad range of activities, from the daily commute to work or dropping the kids off at school to a host of leisure activities.After months of work, JCDecaux Africa, is proud to announce their new media offering to the market,, a range of flexible out-of-home advertising media solutions. From tailored bespoke networks aimed to address specific campaign objectives, such as promoting social engagement or extending brand recall for a TV campaign to optimised regional and national audience-centric networks, namelyand, aimed to service a host of industry verticals across a broad range of campaign goals and objectives.The aim is to build out-of-home advertising networks, which enable relevant and contextual campaigns to a host of industry verticals. Hyper-targeting advertising within relevant contextual environments can help build brand equity, improve ad recall, and deliver better relevancy to address lower funnel sales objectives, such as improved purchase consideration and enhancing brand action or appraisal.To highlight the flexibility of the Citilites networks, understanding which key POIs and POP are of importance to an over the counter (OTC) brand who want to target families, JCDecaux can offer advertising media solutions in proximity to clinics, creches, schools, recreation centres or places of worship. Looking at a different vertical, namely a short-term motor insurance brand, wanting to target middle-to-upper income consumers, Citilites Amplified networks can target office and business parks, golf courses, new and used car dealerships to ensure top-of-mind during the purchase exploration and decision-making period. Enabling us to build customer-centric networks, relevant to a host of brands and advertisers, around a highly sought-after consumer segment.To simplify the buying process, there are two turnkey media offerings, the first,, which is optimised around maximising reach, nationally or regionally, positioned to address TV and radio coverage goals, with higher frequency and at a lower average cost, simplifying the media procurement for strategists and planners.JCDecaux’s second range of networks,, are lifestyle-focused, centred around a host of points of interest and points of purchase, enabling advertising messaging to be delivered in contextually relevant locations.As an example, from a contextual perspective for an alcohol brand, thenetwork is located near 110 restaurants, 65 bars, 39 bottle stores, 48 hotels, highlighting the communication opportunity to deliver relevant advertising messaging in proximity to points of purchase and points of consumption.Reviewing the same network for a banking or investment brand,targets an affluent audience located in key catchment areas including 116 office or business parks, 328 banks or financial institutions and eight golf courses, reaching 13.37% of LSM 8 – 10 adults in Gauteng, delivering over 6.2 million impressions with an average frequency of 13, and at an attractive CPT of R46.16 over one month period. 