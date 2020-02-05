OOH Company news South Africa

Guerrilla IMC rolls out the big guns

Issued by: Guerrilla IMC
We're very pleased to announce our new highway digital is live. Joining 'Alpha' in Sandton, our second digital site is named 'Bravo' and commands the N1 between Rivonia and the Buccleuch Interchange. Get in touch to add this weapon to your marketing artillery. See both screens in the videos below.






Guerrilla IMC Guerrilla IMC specialises in Out-of-Home Media platforms. Over the last 4 years the company has evolved into a media space innovator with a niche and ever growing outdoor holding.
