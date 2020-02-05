Guerrilla IMC rolls out the big guns

We're very pleased to announce our new highway digital is live. Joining 'Alpha' in Sandton, our second digital site is named 'Bravo' and commands the N1 between Rivonia and the Buccleuch Interchange. Get in touch to add this weapon to your marketing artillery. See both screens in the videos below.









Get in touch with the Guerrilla's: az.oc.cmi-allirreug@sirhc





