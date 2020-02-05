Guerrilla IMC rolls out the big guns

We're very pleased to announce our new highway digital is live. Joining 'Alpha' in Sandton, our second digital site is named 'Bravo' and commands the N1 between Rivonia and the Buccleuch Interchange. Get in touch to add this weapon to your marketing artillery. See both screens in the videos below.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.