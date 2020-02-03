Alliance Media is doing good in Mauritius

Alliance Media Mauritius, the largest billboard advertising company on the island, is doing its part for the local community and has initiated a project with the Rotaract Club to provide support to Mkids on the International Day of Education 2020.

moc.aidemecnailla@um.ekureynamp

In the name of education, all kids were given a backpack with a notebook and stationery as well as an Endemic plant with the idea to educate the children on protecting these endangered plants and reducing our carbon footprint.Alliance Media is thankful to our clients Panarottis, Sungold Trading and Athena Design Ltd for their contribution. Thank you to all our clients for your support in making this charitable event happen.Contact Prosper Manyeruke onor on +230 286 3579 for more information about how Alliance Media grows brands in Mauritius.