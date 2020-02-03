OOH Company news South Africa

Alliance Media is doing good in Mauritius

Issued by: Alliance Media
Alliance Media Mauritius, the largest billboard advertising company on the island, is doing its part for the local community and has initiated a project with the Rotaract Club to provide support to Mkids on the International Day of Education 2020.

In the name of education, all kids were given a backpack with a notebook and stationery as well as an Endemic plant with the idea to educate the children on protecting these endangered plants and reducing our carbon footprint.

Alliance Media conscious about carbon

Alliance Media has made use of World Environment Day, earlier this month, to review their sustainable environmental policy...

Issued by Alliance Media 20 Jun 2017


Alliance Media is thankful to our clients Panarottis, Sungold Trading and Athena Design Ltd for their contribution. Thank you to all our clients for your support in making this charitable event happen.

Contact Prosper Manyeruke on or on +230 286 3579 for more information about how Alliance Media grows brands in Mauritius.

Alliance Media's press office

Alliance Media Alliance Media is the pan-African leader in outdoor and airport advertising, operating in 23 countries with 25 000 of the most targeted and visible billboards on the African continent.
Profile | News | Contact
