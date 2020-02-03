Alliance Media is doing good in Mauritius

Alliance Media Mauritius, the largest billboard advertising company on the island, is doing its part for the local community and has initiated a project with the Rotaract Club to provide support to Mkids on the International Day of Education 2020.
In the name of education, all kids were given a backpack with a notebook and stationery as well as an Endemic plant with the idea to educate the children on protecting these endangered plants and reducing our carbon footprint.
Alliance Media is thankful to our clients Panarottis, Sungold Trading and Athena Design Ltd for their contribution. Thank you to all our clients for your support in making this charitable event happen.
Contact Prosper Manyeruke on or on +230 286 3579 for more information about how Alliance Media grows brands in Mauritius.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.