Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Keys CommunicationsBizcommunity.comBedford BrokerageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


The township - A sophisticated consumer database

10 May 2023
Issued by: Keys Communications
Did you know that an astonishing 58% of township residents belong to stokvels, with 19% contributing to more than four stokvels monthly? This includes stokvels for property purchases, bypassing mainstream finance channels.
The township - A sophisticated consumer database

Research has shown that insufficient access to financiers has led township residents to increasingly turn to stokvels.

The township must now be recognised as a sophisticated consumer database. The township market is the next big thing, and it's time to tap into this market with a strategic marketing and media plan that caters to the needs of this demographic.

I urge financial institutions to recognise the economic potential of the township market and give township residents the access they need to purchase homes through traditional channels.

Bring your investment in the growing township economies with Keys Communications.

NextOptions
Keys Communications
Keys Communications specialises in Out Of Home advertising in township and alternative urban spaces.
Read more: Stokvel, Keys Communications, township

Related

Ultra high-definition airbrushing and 3D effects to elevate your brand
Keys CommunicationsUltra high-definition airbrushing and 3D effects to elevate your brand2 May 2023
Are you overlooking the property market potential of the township market?
Keys CommunicationsAre you overlooking the property market potential of the township market?28 Apr 2023
Wi-Fi-enabled spaza shops
Keys CommunicationsWi-Fi-enabled spaza shops20 Dec 2021
Come walk with us and watch your brands grow...
Keys CommunicationsCome walk with us and watch your brands grow...15 Dec 2021
IEC Township Wall Media campaign by Keys Communications
Keys CommunicationsIEC Township Wall Media campaign by Keys Communications4 Aug 2021
What does ultra-high-definition mean?
Keys CommunicationsWhat does ultra-high-definition mean?30 Jun 2021
Growing your brand/product in the townships is as easy as ABCD
Keys CommunicationsGrowing your brand/product in the townships is as easy as ABCD22 Jun 2021
Mamela Media partners with fellow township experts, Keys Communications
Mamela MediaMamela Media partners with fellow township experts, Keys Communications8 Jun 2020

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz