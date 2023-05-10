The township - A sophisticated consumer database

Did you know that an astonishing 58% of township residents belong to stokvels, with 19% contributing to more than four stokvels monthly? This includes stokvels for property purchases, bypassing mainstream finance channels.

Research has shown that insufficient access to financiers has led township residents to increasingly turn to stokvels.

The township must now be recognised as a sophisticated consumer database. The township market is the next big thing, and it's time to tap into this market with a strategic marketing and media plan that caters to the needs of this demographic.

I urge financial institutions to recognise the economic potential of the township market and give township residents the access they need to purchase homes through traditional channels.

Bring your investment in the growing township economies with Keys Communications.



