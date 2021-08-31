#Womensmonth sponsored by

Futuretech Media: Women paving a way for women

There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise, her resilience intensifies as she recognises the magnitude of the power she possesses within her. She has a light buried in her soul and her light is so bright, it illuminates a pathway for others to flare. One by one she lights up a thousand candles from her candle because she knows a candle loses nothing by lighting another. These are the fundamentals that have inspired the Future Tech Media Foundation, Future Network by Women for Women.