Women of the Innovation Co-Lab

Women's Month Company news South Africa

Menu

Women's Month

More Women's Month news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Event industry head pulling rabbits out of hats
    Event industry head pulling rabbits out of hats
    As an internationally renowned events director who's put on events for up to 60,000 people, she's now spearheading a business called Salute. With two decades' experience in the industry from South Africa to Nigeria, The DRC to Zimbabwe /Botswana, and Dubai to Abu Dhabi among others, she's got a hands-on approach from ideation and conceptualisation right to the event finish line. By Nicole Chamberlin
  • MTN announces Burak Akinci as Ayoba's new CEO
    MTN announces Burak Akinci as Ayoba's new CEO
    The MTN Group has announced that it has appointed Burak Akinci as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the instant messaging app Ayoba, effective 1 September.
  • Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at Joe Public
    #WomensMonth: 'Do you, boo!' says Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at Joe Public
    Having served on the judges' panels of some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, Mpume Ngobese has an impressive portfolio that includes working on some of South Africa's most iconic brands such as Nedbank, British American Tobacco, and South African Breweries' corporate brand. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • #WomensMonth: 'Speak your truth even if your voice shakes' - Lerisha Naidu, Baker McKenzie
    #WomensMonth: 'Speak your truth even if your voice shakes' - Lerisha Naidu, Baker McKenzie
    Head of the Competition & Antitrust Practice at Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg, Lerisha 'Lee' Naidu is a torchbearer for diversity and inclusion with a deep social conscience. It was this principle which sparked her interest in law, and following some sage advice from Dikgang Moseneke - then-deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court - decided to use her talents to advance corporate social transformation from the inside out, rather than battle it on the surface. This has paved the way for her many successes. Now 36, Naidu was appointed as one of Baker McKenzie's youngest partners when she was only 32, and is currently the youngest member of the Johannesburg office's management committee - proving that just because you're young and a woman, it doesn't mean you can't be successful. By Shan Radcliffe
  • Sulungeka Faltein, software engineer team lead, Wonga Online
    #WomensMonth: Wonga's Sulungeka Faltein says there is no glass ceiling
    Thirty-three-year-old Sulungeka Faltein is the software engineer team lead at Wonga Online. She shares some of her experiences of working in the fintech space.
  • Fran Luckin, Loeries chairperson and chief creative officer of Grey Africa
    Fran Luckin looks back at a year of creative innovation
    Loeries chairperson and chief creative officer of Grey Africa, Fran Luckin shared her chairperson's report at the recently held Loeries AGM, which included her thoughts on the impact of creativity during the challenges of the past year. She shared her experience of stepping into the role during an unpredictable time and how circumstances inspired more innovation in the industry.
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
#Womensmonth sponsored by

Women of the Innovation Co-Lab

26 Aug 2021
Issued by: Innovate Durban
"There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise" - W.E.B. Dubois
Women’s Month is an intentional opportunity for all South Africans to celebrate the extraordinary achievements and contributions that women make to build and sustain our rainbow nation. This month (and every other month of the year for that matter) Innovate Durban honours a fundamental truth: that when women succeed, we all succeed.

So as the month of August wraps up, Innovate Durban takes a moment to recognise the many women who had a fundamental impact in the communities and organisations they represent through the Innovation Co-Lab in Cato Manor, and they include:
    - Amy Benn – the Co-Lab lead, who is a young female leader striving to inspire other women to step into the Innovation and Tech Space;
    - Alusizo Tshakatshela, whose dedication and commitment to future skills has seen her grow and develop from Co-Lab intern to full time lab technician;
    - Thembeka Gumede, was a youth worker for a local NGO, iThemba Lethu and who was recently appointed as the KZN regional manager for Edunova, another NGO committed to build IT and digital skills through a female ‘train the trainer’ model of learning to impact local high school learners. They use the co-working space and digital studio for working, training and workshops respectively.
    - Lethu Shandu is a DUT Alumni who is a robotics trainer and has done some training in the lab for students on Saturdays to build their digital literacy and future skills;
    - Amahle Nala – a rising female entrepreneur fashionista who uses the Co-Lab machinery to cut and assemble the boxes needed for her clothing to be delivered to her customers;
    - Thando, is a local school girl who uses the laptops and workspace in the lab to do her homework in the afternoons to improve her school work, project research whilst building her IT skills and capabilities.
It is this dynamic diversity that inspires the female tribe to rise and rebuild the Co-Lab in Cato Manor, and invite other women in this community, corporates and industry to please support these efforts. For more information on how to partner now, please contact CEO Aurelia Albert on nabrud.etavonni@ailerua or Co-Lab Lead Amy Benn on nabrud.etavonni@yma to play your part in strengthening women in innovation, education and business!

Amy Benn
Amy Benn
Amahle Nala
Amahle Nala
Edunova Team
Edunova Team
Thando and Alu
Thando and Alu
Alusizo
Alusizo

Above: The many faces of the women who benefit from the Innovation Co-Lab from Co-Lab lead, Amy Ben and entrepreneur Amahle Nala to the Edunova team and Innovate Durban lab technician Alusizo and school learner Thando!

Innovate Durban
Innovate Durban is a non-profit company set up as a special purpose vehicle to support and drive innovation in the region through our innovation support programmes, capacity building and research.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: Aurelia Albert, Innovate Durban

News


Show more
Let's do Biz