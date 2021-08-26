Women of the Innovation Co-Lab

"There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise" - W.E.B. Dubois
Women’s Month is an intentional opportunity for all South Africans to celebrate the extraordinary achievements and contributions that women make to build and sustain our rainbow nation. This month (and every other month of the year for that matter) Innovate Durban honours a fundamental truth: that when women succeed, we all succeed.
So as the month of August wraps up, Innovate Durban takes a moment to recognise the many women who had a fundamental impact in the communities and organisations they represent through the Innovation Co-Lab in Cato Manor, and they include:
- Amy Benn – the Co-Lab lead, who is a young female leader striving to inspire other women to step into the Innovation and Tech Space;
- Alusizo Tshakatshela, whose dedication and commitment to future skills has seen her grow and develop from Co-Lab intern to full time lab technician;
- Thembeka Gumede, was a youth worker for a local NGO, iThemba Lethu and who was recently appointed as the KZN regional manager for Edunova, another NGO committed to build IT and digital skills through a female ‘train the trainer’ model of learning to impact local high school learners. They use the co-working space and digital studio for working, training and workshops respectively.
- Lethu Shandu is a DUT Alumni who is a robotics trainer and has done some training in the lab for students on Saturdays to build their digital literacy and future skills;
- Amahle Nala – a rising female entrepreneur fashionista who uses the Co-Lab machinery to cut and assemble the boxes needed for her clothing to be delivered to her customers;
- Thando, is a local school girl who uses the laptops and workspace in the lab to do her homework in the afternoons to improve her school work, project research whilst building her IT skills and capabilities.
It is this dynamic diversity that inspires the female tribe to rise and rebuild the Co-Lab in Cato Manor, and invite other women in this community, corporates and industry to please support these efforts. For more information on how to partner now, please contact CEO Aurelia Albert on nabrud.etavonni@ailerua
or Co-Lab Lead Amy Benn on nabrud.etavonni@yma
to play your part in strengthening women in innovation, education and business!
Above: The many faces of the women who benefit from the Innovation Co-Lab from Co-Lab lead, Amy Ben and entrepreneur Amahle Nala to the Edunova team and Innovate Durban lab technician Alusizo and school learner Thando!
Amy Benn
Amahle Nala
Edunova Team
Thando and Alu
Alusizo