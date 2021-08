Celebrating Women's Month: Get to know the strong female trio behind Introducing!SA

Every brand has its magical few who live, eat, breathe and sleep the ins and outs of the business. And at Introducing!SA the strong female leads give a fresh, fierce and fabulous touch to the national media industry.

We sat the Introducing!SA ladies down, asked a few questions and had a laugh... here they are and here’s what they had to say... Q&A style:A: Microsoft Office Outlook – keeps me organized and on track!A: Car and desk run nose to nose!A: 24/7A: Believed that my input and contribution are valuable to the company.A: Give credit where credit is due. Acknowledge the contribution and dedication of those on your team!A: To make it to 2022! Celebrate the New Year with Champaign cocktails and 100 friends!!A: Be kind, you never know what someone else is dealing with.A: Microsoft Excel, because I “excel” at everything I do (haha, just kidding). Microsoft Excel is an all-in-one tool. It is strategic, accurate and intelligent.A: RoomA: Solution-orientedA: There’s this quote I love and live by “Work hard in silence, and let your success be your noise”. I let my quality of work “do the talking.” I feel incredibly blessed to have always worked with professionals in the industry who respected my knowledge and really made me feel valued. I am lucky to have female senior managers who mentor me, always listen, encourage me to fight for myself and are right beside meA: There are many, but the ones that are most important in my opinion are humility, passion, persistence and the willingness to always listen, let-go and learn.A: I am a food aficionado and every year I try to eat something outrageous that I haven’t eaten before – last year it was Uni (sea urchin), this year I want to eat Grade A Wagyu beef… or drink Kopi Luwak coffee. Check out my food page @Aqsaness.Eats on Instagram to see if it actually happens ;).A: To the woman reading this: You are extraordinary. You are so much more than you can ever imagine, defined by no man, you are your own story, blazing through the world, turning history to herstory.A: Microsoft Word! I spend a lot of my time on this program creating magic!A: Definitely room... I believe a neat clean room, especially a well-made bed, is a great start to the day!A: I never say no – and always tackle every task with a can-do attitudeA: Being a team player, always up for a challenge and being a positive go-getter! Never-give-up attitude and a pick-up-and-dust-yourself-up kinda vibe!A: I have learned from my leaders. One thing I have taken away is kindness. You bring out the best in people when you’re kind!A: Plenty wine... duh! I’m a mom... my priority is my little girl and making all the best, most special memories with her!A: Believe in yourself darling! Always cheer on your fellow female – never break each other down. Work together for a brighter future!Well, there you have it... Happy Women’s Month to all our incredible South African Women!For more info on the brand and to be featured, contact them below:Editor of Introducing!SAGeshika VorsterE-mail: az.oc.notxac@vakihseg Digital media strategy managerAqsa QureshiE-mail: az.oc.notxac@asqa Head of marketing and innovations:Dejane PoilE-mail: az.oc.notxac@penajed