Celebrating Women's Month: Get to know the strong female trio behind Introducing!SA

Every brand has its magical few who live, eat, breathe and sleep the ins and outs of the business. And at Introducing!SA the strong female leads give a fresh, fierce and fabulous touch to the national media industry.
We sat the Introducing!SA ladies down, asked a few questions and had a laugh... here they are and here’s what they had to say... Q&A style:The mastermind behind the entire Introducing!SA brand: Head of retail, marketing and innovation... Dejane PoilQ: If you were a Microsoft Office program, which one would you be?
A: Microsoft Office Outlook – keeps me organized and on track!Q: Room, desk, and car - which do you clean first?
A: Car and desk run nose to nose!Q: Which best describes your work ethic
A: 24/7Q: How did you reach your level of success, given the sector’s gender gap, especially among leadership?
A: Believed that my input and contribution are valuable to the company.Q: What are the most important attributes of successful leaders today?
A: Give credit where credit is due. Acknowledge the contribution and dedication of those on your team!Q: What’s on your bucket list this year?
A: To make it to 2022! Celebrate the New Year with Champaign cocktails and 100 friends!!Q: What’s your Women’s Day message?
A: Be kind, you never know what someone else is dealing with.Next up... we have the brains behind Introducing!SA’s incredible online presence! Aqsa Qureshi, digital channel strategy manager, has single-handedly taken the I!SA digital offering and made it one of Caxton Local Media’s profitable digital assets!Q: If you were a Microsoft Office program, which one would you be?
A: Microsoft Excel, because I “excel” at everything I do (haha, just kidding). Microsoft Excel is an all-in-one tool. It is strategic, accurate and intelligent.Q: Room, desk, and car - which do you clean first?
A: RoomQ: Which best describes your work ethic?
A: Solution-orientedQ: How did you reach your level of success, given the sector’s gender gap, especially among leadership?
A: There’s this quote I love and live by “Work hard in silence, and let your success be your noise”.
I let my quality of work “do the talking.” I feel incredibly blessed to have always worked with professionals in the industry who respected my knowledge and really made me feel valued. I am lucky to have female senior managers who mentor me, always listen, encourage me to fight for myself and are right beside meQ: What are the most important attributes of successful leaders today?
A: There are many, but the ones that are most important in my opinion are humility, passion, persistence and the willingness to always listen, let-go and learn.Q: What’s on your bucket list this year?
A: I am a food aficionado and every year I try to eat something outrageous that I haven’t eaten before – last year it was Uni (sea urchin), this year I want to eat Grade A Wagyu beef… or drink Kopi Luwak coffee. Check out my food page @Aqsaness.Eats on Instagram to see if it actually happens ;).Q: What’s your Women’s Day message?
A: To the woman reading this: You are extraordinary. You are so much more than you can ever imagine, defined by no man, you are your own story, blazing through the world, turning history to her
story.Lastly, but by no means least... the Introducing!SA editor and voice of the brand, Geshika Vorster! With her finger on the pulse with all things trendy across South Africa, we managed to steal just five minutes of her time to ask her these questions...Q: If you were a Microsoft Office program, which one would you be?
A: Microsoft Word! I spend a lot of my time on this program creating magic!Q: Room, desk, and car - which do you clean first?
A: Definitely room... I believe a neat clean room, especially a well-made bed, is a great start to the day!Q: Which best describes your work ethic?
A: I never say no – and always tackle every task with a can-do attitude!Q: How did you reach your level of success, given the sector’s gender gap, especially among leadership?
A: Being a team player, always up for a challenge and being a positive go-getter! Never-give-up attitude and a pick-up-and-dust-yourself-up kinda vibe!Q: What are the most important attributes of successful leaders today?
A: I have learned from my leaders. One thing I have taken away is kindness. You bring out the best in people when you’re kind!Q: What’s on your bucket list this year?
A: Plenty wine... duh! I’m a mom... my priority is my little girl and making all the best, most special memories with her!Q: What’s your Women’s Day message?
A: Believe in yourself darling! Always cheer on your fellow female – never break each other down. Work together for a brighter future!
Well, there you have it... Happy Women’s Month to all our incredible South African Women!
For more info on the brand and to be featured, contact them below:
Editor of Introducing!SA
Geshika Vorster
E-mail: az.oc.notxac@vakihseg
Digital media strategy manager
Aqsa Qureshi
E-mail: az.oc.notxac@asqa
Head of marketing and innovations:
Dejane Poil
E-mail: az.oc.notxac@penajed