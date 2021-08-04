Female leaders supporting women/girls in innovation this August 2021

If you and your organisation/team/department/colleagues or school/varsity learners are looking for a 15-20-minute burst of online* inspiration, encouragement or insight into the world of innovation 4IR - our women-led management team would love the opportunity to #connect #collaborate and #celebrate with you as these are our core organisational values.
(*Durban-based organisations – in-person events can be considered based on availability/proximity.)
Management speakers include:
Aurelia Albert, CEO of Innovate Durban. "Young female leader and influencer in Innovation"
Susanne Ramsunder, programme lead at Innovate Durban. "Supporting innovators in our city/province"
Amy Benn, co-lab lead at Innovate Durban. "Equipping innovators to develop their skills"
Karen Brokensha, partnership lead at Innovate Durban. "Building partnerships and networks through sharing stories of innovation"
Innovate Durban (RF) NPC is a registered non-profit company set up in 2017 as a special purpose vehicle by the municipality to support innovation, innovators and innovation ecosystem through programmes, research and capacity building and skills development. The programmes and activities of the organisation are supported through the virtual and physical platforms and events. In March 2020, Innovate Durban launched the first township lab (Cato Manor, Durban) in the region set up to democratise access to digital tools and training.
Innovate Durban is a non-profit company set up as a special purpose vehicle to support and drive innovation in the region through our innovation support programmes, capacity building and research.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.