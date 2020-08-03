Complimentary Women's Month series webinars

Women's Month is around the corner and it is important to sit back and reflect on the achievements of women globally. In South Africa, on 9 August in 1956, over 20,000 women marched to the Union buildings in Pretoria to present a petition against the proposed amendments to the Urban Areas Act. They protested against the unjust pass laws enforced on women in South Africa. This mass demonstration was pioneered by Lilian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophie Williams, who then became the faces of movement. The phrase, 'Wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo' has come to represent women and their resilience and strength in South Africa. Acknowledging the heritage behind the meaning of Women's Month helps with fully appreciating what these women achieved and what South African women are achieving till this day. Apart from their traditional roles as mothers, wives, sisters and nurturers, you cannot ignore the strides being made in business, politics, academia and economics with more and more women reaching top positions.
We at UKZN Extended Learning are in full support and compliance with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s directive of a national lockdown, issued to address the Covid-19 pandemic. We have embraced the changes and are working on a number of projects aimed at providing free access to learning materials during this lockdown period. One of these projects is our series of online learning webinars, which are offered to the public on a complimentary basis, to provide a way for attendees to continue up-skilling during this national lockdown.
How you will benefit. You will learn to:
Develop self-reflection and self–assessment skills (in terms of respective leadership practice as an individual and taking your organisation to higher levels of profitability and sustainability)
Enhance team effectiveness by analysing team composition, leveraging information sharing (technology) and resolving leadership issues
Differentiate gender issues and organisational issues in your context through working with a group of executive women leaders experiencing similar challenges
Interpret the subtle messages of power, political correctness, responsible leadership and governance in global business and recognise and react to the organisational impact of diverse management styles
Develop skills as a negotiator and grasp the complicated dynamics of successful negotiations
Key focus areas:
Challenges of global leadership in a modern organisation
Understanding personality types for team development and optimising performance (creating and maintaining resilience and well-being as a female leader)
Mentorship and coaching (team and self)
Preparing to become ‘board ready’
Managing the environment, creating leadership capability and managing skills
