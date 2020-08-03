Complimentary Women's Month series webinars

Women's Month is around the corner and it is important to sit back and reflect on the achievements of women globally. In South Africa, on 9 August in 1956, over 20,000 women marched to the Union buildings in Pretoria to present a petition against the proposed amendments to the Urban Areas Act. They protested against the unjust pass laws enforced on women in South Africa. This mass demonstration was pioneered by Lilian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophie Williams, who then became the faces of movement. The phrase, 'Wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo' has come to represent women and their resilience and strength in South Africa. Acknowledging the heritage behind the meaning of Women's Month helps with fully appreciating what these women achieved and what South African women are achieving till this day. Apart from their traditional roles as mothers, wives, sisters and nurturers, you cannot ignore the strides being made in business, politics, academia and economics with more and more women reaching top positions.