Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Women's Month Company news South Africa

Menu

#ACACaresCovid19

Women's Month

More Women's Month news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Covid-19

Complimentary Women's Month series webinars

3 Aug 2020
Issued by: UKZN Extended Learning
Women's Month is around the corner and it is important to sit back and reflect on the achievements of women globally. In South Africa, on 9 August in 1956, over 20,000 women marched to the Union buildings in Pretoria to present a petition against the proposed amendments to the Urban Areas Act. They protested against the unjust pass laws enforced on women in South Africa. This mass demonstration was pioneered by Lilian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophie Williams, who then became the faces of movement. The phrase, 'Wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo' has come to represent women and their resilience and strength in South Africa. Acknowledging the heritage behind the meaning of Women's Month helps with fully appreciating what these women achieved and what South African women are achieving till this day. Apart from their traditional roles as mothers, wives, sisters and nurturers, you cannot ignore the strides being made in business, politics, academia and economics with more and more women reaching top positions.

We at UKZN Extended Learning are in full support and compliance with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s directive of a national lockdown, issued to address the Covid-19 pandemic. We have embraced the changes and are working on a number of projects aimed at providing free access to learning materials during this lockdown period. One of these projects is our series of online learning webinars, which are offered to the public on a complimentary basis, to provide a way for attendees to continue up-skilling during this national lockdown.

How you will benefit. You will learn to:
  • Develop self-reflection and self–assessment skills (in terms of respective leadership practice as an individual and taking your organisation to higher levels of profitability and sustainability)
  • Enhance team effectiveness by analysing team composition, leveraging information sharing (technology) and resolving leadership issues
  • Differentiate gender issues and organisational issues in your context through working with a group of executive women leaders experiencing similar challenges
  • Interpret the subtle messages of power, political correctness, responsible leadership and governance in global business and recognise and react to the organisational impact of diverse management styles
  • Develop skills as a negotiator and grasp the complicated dynamics of successful negotiations

Key focus areas:
  • Challenges of global leadership in a modern organisation
  • Understanding personality types for team development and optimising performance (creating and maintaining resilience and well-being as a female leader)
  • Mentorship and coaching (team and self)
  • Preparing to become ‘board ready’
  • Managing the environment, creating leadership capability and managing skills
  • Women in leadership

Who should attend?

Open to everyone.

Start date:

Tuesdays at 10am

Programme fee:

Webinars are free

For enquiries, please contact:

Sindiswa Ndlovu
T: +27 31 260 3796
C: 082 872 1521
E:

Visit our website to RSVP:

Webinars - https://bit.ly/333jVWT

UKZN Extended LearningUKZN Extended Learning is committed to enrichment through lifelong learning, by providing high quality credit and non-credit bearing short courses.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Women's Month, UKZN Extended Learning

Related

MediaHeads 360Female empowerment, #ChallengeAccepted2 hours ago
Algoa FMAlgoa FM honours Eastern Cape women media personalities4 hours ago
Bizcommunity.comBe a hero for the 'sheroes' this #WomensMonth on Biz23 Jul 2020
UKZN Extended LearningLeading change through transformation!23 Jun 2020
UKZN Extended LearningCapacitating leadership through self-development for operations of the future8 Jun 2020
UKZN Extended LearningAcquire the essential contemporary Project Management skills!1 Jun 2020
UKZN Extended LearningAccelerating South Africa's capacity towards sustainable investment26 May 2020
UKZN Extended LearningCapacitating leadership through self-development for operations of the future18 May 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz