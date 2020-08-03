WomensMonth: Simoné Bosman; create impact, become visible

As part of our Women's Month content feature and in the build-up to our panel discussion with some of this year's Gerety Awards all-female South African executive jury members, taking place in September, Jessica Tennant, senior editor: Marketing & Media at Bizcommunity, interviews this year's jury to find out what a woman has to do to get onto an advertising jury, what the opportunity means to them and the significance of these Awards given the current state of gender equality...

The Awards recognise the best advertising (not just advertising made for women) through the female lens. Comment on the significance of this given the current state of gender equality.

As part of its call for entries campaign, the Awards sent purple moustaches to prominent female leaders in the advertising industry, and asked them to pose for a picture with the question: What does a woman have to do to get onto an advertising jury? How would you answer that question – what does a woman have to do to get onto an advertising jury?

What did you think of the campaign?

What are you most looking forward to or excited about with regards to taking part in this year’s Gerety Awards judging?

What is your hope for the next or future generations of women in advertising / the advertising industry?

And what is your key message to fellow women in advertising this Women’s Month?

The Gerety Awards, founded by Joe Brooks and Lucia Ongay is relatively new, having launched in 2019. It brings together all-female juries from across the globe to shortlist the best in advertising – all advertising, not just advertising made for women – through the female lens.The Awards were named after Mary Frances Gerety, the copywriter who coined the slogan ‘a diamond is forever’. So, instead of categories, the Awards are judged by 'cuts' (as in diamond cuts).This year, there are a total of 180 new jury members from 30 different countries. Pre-Covid-19, judging sessions were hosted in each host city and the shortlists submitted to the international grand jury of creative experts for final evaluation, but of course this year’s judging sessions are taking a different format. Joe Brooks explains that “the judging would have taken place at the VMLY&R offices, with Jacquie as the ambassador. The date had been set for Monday, 1 June and we would have judged and discussed a number of categories of entries from around the world. The same week judging sessions would have taken place in London, New York, Buenos Aires, Bangkok, Melbourne, Milan, Istanbul, Helsinki and Berlin. Due to the ‘Corona’, all judging is taking place remotely and online over a four-week period with group calls in the middle of the judging to discuss favourite pieces.”This year’s South African executive jury includes: Jacquie Mullany, ECD, VMLY&R; Mpume Ngobese, MD, Joe Public; Sanche Jansen van Rensburg, ECD, Avatar; Simoné Bosman, founder and creative, Osu & Kumalo; Neo Segola, ECD, FCB Africa; Sarah Dexter, CEO, Mullen Lowe; Nadia Mohamed, marketing director, McCain; Emma Strydom, head of design, Network BBDO; Juliet Honey, creative, Freelance; Suhana Gordhan, ECD, FCB; Linda Notelovitz, director/producer and founder, Life Design; Liezel Bygate, marketing director, Bliss Brands; Monalisa Zwambila, CEO, Riverbed; Loli Bishop, producer, Freelance; and Fiona O'Connor, creative director, Havas. Look out for our online panel discussion featuring some of these remarkable women in advertising after the shortlists have been announced on 21 September.First up, Simoné Bosman, founder and creative at Osu & Kumalo, who believes that women need to become visible, lift other women up and that more light needs to be shed on those that are creating impact and opportunities for growth…I think the Gerety Awards comes at a much-needed time to help steer focus on gender equality in our local advertising industry. We need to honour work that challenges the status quo of how women are depicted in mainstream media. This will encourage our industry to produce such work, and change society's perception of women in our lives and not just in the kitchen.Similar to my answer above, the campaign has a rich standout approach which brought attention to it. I also liked that it posed more questions than it being typical... like just seeing a bunch of women smiling but adding a moustache is something that none of us could ignore.I am excited to see how far creative women have come in a very male-dominated industry. I am keen to see what cut-through ideas women have employed, what tones we have incorporated to change certain narratives, but I am also keen to see the scale of women influence in the work. Not just creatively but also on the credits as well and who was in charge. I think this will be a great yardstick to see how much, if at all, we have progressed and also to substantiate that we need more to change.I would like to see a huge shift of women's influence to be closer to that 50% realm of influence. I think we are still very far from this but the more we shed light on our achievements the more this scale will be tipped toward a very much needed balance.We need to support each other in all spheres of the value chain. Support women owned businesses, support women entrepreneurs as much as we support women creatives. I think currently our industry is only looking at the face of who is creating, but more light needs to be shed on the women who are taking the risks and developing opportunities for the industry to grow.