Top 10 tips for your business to survive spiralling electricity costs

There is no denying that indicators point to 2023 being the year that South Africa has its energy crisis. Spiralling energy costs will drive an immediate cash flow crunch, and surging inflation is going to drive a spending slowdown. It's time to batten down the hatches and have a plan - whether it be saving electricity, using it more smartly, or generating your own.

“South Africans are understandably angry about the tariff increases that Nersa has approved, with an 18.65% increase set to take place in April 2023, and another 12.74% confirmed for next year,” says Roger Hislop, energy management systems executive at CBI :energy.

“While this is being couched as ‘only’ 18%, it’s really a 34% increase in just over a year,” he adds. “This is going to lead to inevitable price increases on everything, driving inflation way past the current 6–7% which is already crippling growth and job creation.”

Hislop points out that in addition to this, most municipalities with distribution licenses will also add a higher markup, meaning that come the beginning of April, South Africans can expect to see a 22% increase or more on their utility bills. “To add insult to injury, electricity is not only going to be vastly more expensive, but also vastly more unreliable. This is going to make the case to install solar and battery storage even stronger, especially in tandem with energy management and load control systems to optimise power availability.”

“The only solution in the short term is for both business and residential consumers to use electricity more efficiently, use less of it, and treat it like the scarce resource it has become,” Hislop recommends.

With many businesses facing a financially challenging 2023, Hislop outlines a further 10 tips to help them to take control of their energy costs:

Understand your bills: Many business owners are not clear on what they’re paying for such as time of use and notified maximum demand. Understand what simple behaviour changes could take 20–30% off your electricity bill. Check your bills: Install managed smart meters behind your utility meter to confirm you’re being correctly billed. You’ll also be able to see day by day that your consumption is on-trend to identify runaway consumption before you get a month-end bill-shock. Measure, measure, measure: Install managed smart meters on key distribution boards or large loads to understand where your consumption is happening, and when. Energy design: Build a simple plan around what parts of your business are energy-critical such as IT infrastructure, production machines, knowledge workers’ computers, and video conferencing systems. Consider which areas are your first, second and third priority electricity consumers, to allow you to plan around energy resiliency systems. Schedule your loads: Just putting bigger loads on an automated schedule can easily save 10% of bills. Air conditioners, geysers and hydro boils don’t need to be on at night. Most office lighting can be off. Basic dumb timers can do the job, although a better option is centrally managed load controllers that let you quickly adapt to changing conditions. 'Just When Required': Don’t leave anything running unless it’s needed. Load controllers on your meeting room air conditioners, for example. This combined with a room occupancy sensor, means you only consume power when it’s needed. Manage your physical environment: Look at your office design and make it more efficient. Less electric lighting, more natural lighting options like light pipes. Put in draught-doors to reduce your heating and cooling costs. Implement SSEG: That’s Small-Scale Embedded Generation which in South Africa is generally either generator sets, or solar PV. Generators are a useful stopgap, but their energy is very expensive per kWh. The price of solar systems is falling, although pent-up demand is keeping costs high, so shop around, and make sure that you’re talking to an installer with strong credentials and a solid (referenceable) track record. Apply load management to your SSEG: By managing your loads using even a basic Building Energy Management system you can reduce the size of the inverter and batteries you need, and ensure it is not tripped by overloading. You can optimise when you use energy to 'sweat the sun' – don’t waste sunlight by starting the day with full batteries. Consider the impact of energy security on your business: Electricity costs come directly off the bottom line, but reduced productivity, damage to equipment or machines and not being reliably open for business will have a massive negative impact – this must be understood to successfully navigate the energy crisis.





