Flow believes in the youth - and also in chocolate

Friday night was a big one for Flow Communications - we won 21 awards. But we took home 22. Part of the awards ceremony included the auctioning off of a three times (we estimate) life size Prism award - made of chocolate.

We made the winning bid - not because we are all chocoholics - but because the auction proceeds will fund bursaries for students studying public relations and communications-related courses. And if there’s one thing we believe in more than we believe in chocolate, it’s that the youth are the future.

We have a baked-into-our-DNA commitment to providing opportunities within marketing and communications for all our youth, and our CSI commitment already runs deep. We are currently paying for the studies of eight students, and will continue doing this. But when Prisa asked us to bid in the auction, we knew that this was something else we had to support.



