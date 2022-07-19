Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Flow CommunicationsShowmaxPrimedia BroadcastingOgilvy South AfricaBabyYumYum.co.zaWavemakerFCB JoburgAsk AfrikaBusiness and Arts South AfricaMediaHeads 360DistellHaveYouHeardiContact BPOSpark MediaDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Prism Awards Special Section

news | www.prism-awards.co.za

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Prism Awards

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Flow believes in the youth - and also in chocolate

19 Jul 2022
Issued by: Flow Communications
Friday night was a big one for Flow Communications - we won 21 awards. But we took home 22. Part of the awards ceremony included the auctioning off of a three times (we estimate) life size Prism award - made of chocolate.
Flow believes in the youth - and also in chocolate

Flow believes in the youth - and also in chocolate

We made the winning bid - not because we are all chocoholics - but because the auction proceeds will fund bursaries for students studying public relations and communications-related courses. And if there’s one thing we believe in more than we believe in chocolate, it’s that the youth are the future.

We have a baked-into-our-DNA commitment to providing opportunities within marketing and communications for all our youth, and our CSI commitment already runs deep. We are currently paying for the studies of eight students, and will continue doing this. But when Prisa asked us to bid in the auction, we knew that this was something else we had to support.

NextOptions
Flow Communications
Flow Communications is one of South Africa's leading independent marketing and communications agencies with a full suite of services, including brand, print, digital, development, social media, PR and media training.



News

More industry news
Let's do Biz