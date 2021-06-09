Prism Awards
New Takealot distribution centre planned for Cape Town's Richmond ParkA new Cape Town Takealot distribution facility and pickup point is planned for the multibillion-rand Richmond Park development in Milnerton. The new facility will initially be 6,700m² and include two expansion opportunities with the potential to reach approximately 17,000m², providing Takealot, South Africa's biggest online retailer, with the flexibility to expand in line with its growth.
FNB launches its new #TheChangeables brand campaignFNB has launched a new brand communication campaign, #TheChangeables, to celebrate South Africans who take challenges in their stride, transform obstacles into opportunities, and embrace change as a way of building a better future for themselves and others.
South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards dies at 66Well-loved South African actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died at the age of 66.
- Can you lose your job over a WhatsApp conversation?
- #YouthMatters: Courtney Hodgson chats founding quirky SA brand Kiffkak
- #BehindtheBrandManager: Itumeleng Matlare, brand manager at Tiger Brands
- DNA Brand Architects makes history as first 100% Black-owned agency to win prestigious Prism Award for Best Large PR Consultancy of the Year 2021
- Creative director Zamani Ngubane joins the Brave Group pride
- Implications of ConCourt ruling for all loyalty programme providers
- Clockwork appoints Penny Motsamai as public relations director
Positive Dialogue scoops 4 PR Prism accolades in 2021
It's a sign of the times that the 24th year of SA's Prism Awards - recognising the best and the up and coming in the country's public relations and communications field - has been a virtual event. But that didn't dampen the enthusiasm to recognise SA agencies that have pulled out all the stops to support clients over the past tumultuous 12 months.
Positive Dialogue was delighted to receive a Special Mention for its popular, bright-spark Jive #Dala Your Colour campaign as Best Use of an Event to Build or Change Reputation. The same campaign also notched up a Bronze award in the Food and Beverage category.
The agency, which is part of the Duke Group, won the Silver award in the Technology category for its stunning campaign for the launch of the OnePlus 7T Pro, featuring extraordinary SA creatives.
In the Travel and Tourism category, Positive Dialogue received a Special Mention for its ‘Inspired by Mzansi’ campaign for Marriott International, which has highlighted all that SA has to offer for domestic travellers on the lookout for much-needed breaks from lockdown life.
Positive Dialogue owner-manager Tracy Jones says: It’s incredible to be recognised once again by the Prism Awards, especially in these turbulent times that have impacted heavily on so many industries. It’s been our privilege to keep on working with our clients and play a strategic role in how they navigate these challenging times through campaigns with heart and spirit.”
As part of the Duke Group, Positive Dialogue specialises in fully integrated campaigns and next-generation PR, spearheading innovation in influencer campaigns in SA. The Duke Group unites Duke Advertising, Positive Dialogue, digital agency Mark1, full-service production agency Duchess and sponsorship consultancy Champ. Driven 100% by consumer insights, Positive Dialogue takes pride in its lean operations and top-level talent, which includes the recent on-boarding of managing partner Jeremy Crowder. In the sure hands of experienced journalist Ondela Mlandu, Positive Dialogue has expanded its media division to now also offer video and podcasting production and amplification.
Jones concludes: “These latest awards and our ability to attract top talent go hand in hand with our fantastic client growth. It’s a year to celebrate both our long-term accounts and the new ones we’ve won in 2021, all of which are contributing to a scintillating diversity of conversations across SA.”
Jones concludes: “These latest awards and our ability to attract top talent go hand in hand with our fantastic client growth. It’s a year to celebrate both our long-term accounts and the new ones we’ve won in 2021, all of which are contributing to a scintillating diversity of conversations across SA.”
DUKE is an integrated marketing and communications group encompassing DUKE Advertising, Mark1 and Positive Dialogue Communications. Our core function is helping contender brands transform and thrive in challenging times.
