Positive Dialogue scoops 4 PR Prism accolades in 2021

It's a sign of the times that the 24th year of SA's Prism Awards - recognising the best and the up and coming in the country's public relations and communications field - has been a virtual event. But that didn't dampen the enthusiasm to recognise SA agencies that have pulled out all the stops to support clients over the past tumultuous 12 months.

Positive Dialogue was delighted to receive afor its popular, bright-sparkcampaign as Best Use of an Event to Build or Change Reputation. The same campaign also notched up ain the Food and Beverage category.The agency, which is part of the Duke Group, won thein the Technology category for its stunning campaign for the launch of the, featuring extraordinary SA creatives.In the Travel and Tourism category, Positive Dialogue received afor its ‘Inspired by Mzansi’ campaign for, which has highlighted all that SA has to offer for domestic travellers on the lookout for much-needed breaks from lockdown life.Positive Dialogue owner-manager Tracy Jones says: It’s incredible to be recognised once again by the Prism Awards, especially in these turbulent times that have impacted heavily on so many industries. It’s been our privilege to keep on working with our clients and play a strategic role in how they navigate these challenging times through campaigns with heart and spirit.”As part of the Duke Group, Positive Dialogue specialises in fully integrated campaigns and next-generation PR, spearheading innovation in influencer campaigns in SA. The Duke Group unites Duke Advertising, Positive Dialogue, digital agency Mark1, full-service production agency Duchess and sponsorship consultancy Champ. Driven 100% by consumer insights, Positive Dialogue takes pride in its lean operations and top-level talent, which includes the recent on-boarding of managing partner Jeremy Crowder. In the sure hands of experienced journalist Ondela Mlandu, Positive Dialogue has expanded its media division to now also offer video and podcasting production and amplification.Jones concludes: “These latest awards and our ability to attract top talent go hand in hand with our fantastic client growth. It’s a year to celebrate both our long-term accounts and the new ones we’ve won in 2021, all of which are contributing to a scintillating diversity of conversations across SA.”