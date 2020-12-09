Everything must go with innovative new hardware sales platform

Did you know that the average hardware distributor in South Africa carries between R50m and R100m in ageing stock because newer models are already in the market?
“Distributors need to focus on moving new product lines, but this doesn’t solve the increasing problem of aged stock – more specifically, the working capital problem of aged stock,” explains Matt Brown, chief excitement officer of FireSaleHardware, an innovative new platform designed to help businesses access hardware at fire-sale prices, and for distributors and resellers to move ageing stock.
“We’re all familiar with the 90-day rule. If stock is not sold in 90 days, it starts to age. This isn’t just a lost revenue opportunity though. Working capital, including insurance and warehousing costs, is tied up in stock that isn’t moving.”Demand for affordable hardware is greater than ever
Working exclusively with technology companies to build sales-ready pipelines has given us unparalleled access to the challenges that hardware distributors are facing but engaging with technology buyers on a daily basis offers unmatched insights into the other end of the spectrum as well.
“It’s easier to move new stock. End customers sweat their assets and they want the latest products when they do buy. This is one of the reasons why distributors and resellers have an aging stock problem in the first place, but it’s also not the whole story,” says Brown.
“End customers are under significant pressure. They need to save on costs while simultaneously driving productivity and efficiency within their businesses. This has always been true, but Covid-19 has driven demand for affordable hardware that can support smarter business operations.”
Indeed, Google searches for printers have increased by 57% over the past six months and laptop searches over the same period have increased by 137%.Unprecedented deals drive hardware sales
“We know B2B buyers are in the market looking for hardware solutions that can support their business operations. What if these buyers are presented with an opportunity they can’t walk away from?” asks Brown. “FireSaleHardware is a platform that offers B2B buyers great deals – even if the hardware is aging. We’ve found that right now, cost is one of the biggest factors for businesses that need to do more with less.
“By listing their aging hardware on our platform, distributors and resellers can continue to focus on their new stock while simultaneously moving aging stock and unlocking working capital.”Solving key supplier and buyer challenges
FireSaleHardware is exactly what it sounds like – a platform that offers end customers hardware deals that they can’t access anywhere else. Buyers can bid for stock or make instant purchases, and suppliers can set reserve prices.
“FireSaleHardware isn’t only a platform for suppliers to move stock,” says Brown. “Hardware resellers and distributors offer value added services that support their customers’ overall business operations. Transactions facilitated through our platform open these value-added service opportunities for suppliers and capture new customer data and market insights.
“Right now, businesses around the world need to streamline their costs and operations while delivering more value to customers than ever before. FireSaleHardware is an innovative solution that solves critical challenges for both buyers and sellers in the technology hardware value chain.”
FireSaleHardware
is the number one marketplace for hardware deals that buyers cannot access anywhere else. Hardware suppliers list stock with reserve prices and buyers can bid or make instant purchases. Distributors and resellers have access to new customer data through the platform and can upsell value-added services as well. FireSaleHardware is a subsidiary of Black Swan Technologies Group.
Visit www.FireSaleHardware.com
to find out moreBlack Swan Technology Group
is a holding company of technology businesses, platforms and software as a service products. Brands in the Black Swan Technologies Group include Digital Kungfu, TechDealNetwork, TechLeadBay and Pipeline Generator.