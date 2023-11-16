Industries

    Milestone success: Hustle Media Influence reaches 2.5 million content views

    Hustle Media
    16 Nov 2023
    It’s been quite a journey, one that has taken us beyond 2.5 million views. Just over three years ago, when we embarked on the journey to start Hustle Media Influence, a division of Hustle Media, we knew we were on the right track. We were tapping into a fast-evolving marketing tactic that would forever change how we communicate with consumers.

    With our passion for connecting brands with the right influencers and helping our clients craft impactful campaigns, we recently achieved a significant milestone that underscores why we remain steadfast and committed to our ethos: Built on passion. Fuelled by excellence.

    Influencer marketing is a tough game, highly competitive, with new players constantly entering the chat.

    A Remarkable Milestone

    We take immense pride in what we have achieved. The numbers speak for themselves: a total reach of 2,548,061, total impressions of 2,521,421, and a staggering total of 124,112 engagements across campaigns to date. These statistics showcase our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients.

    In the fast-paced world of influencer marketing where reach, impressions, and engagement measure success, we strive to exceed expectations consistently.

    The people who make us shine!

    We view the content creators we work with as short-term strategic partners, all aiming to deliver the best possible results for the brands we collaborate with.

    Now, let's take a closer look at some of the content creators we love working with!

    Click here to view her profile: https://www.instagram.com/meetmrsmuller/

    Click here to view his profile: https://www.instagram.com/sabelo_the_kreator/

    Click here to view her profile: https://www.instagram.com/mother.plugger/

    Click here to view her profile: https://www.instagram.com/singlejoburgmomblog/

    From influencers, with love: A word from the content creators we love working with

    What I love about working with Hustle Media is that they consistently go above and beyond to ensure all contributors get the recognition and compensation they deserve. They offer a personalised service that makes me feel valued and appreciated.

    If you're looking to make your next influencer campaign shine, don't hesitate to get in touch with us today. We might just be the perfect fit for you.

    To explore Hustle Media's comprehensive service offering, click here: https://hustlemediasa.co.za

    We are looking forward to hearing from you!

    Hustle Media
    Hustle Media is a full-service, multi-disciplined communications and digital agency that services all sized clients, from start-ups to large companies. We create compelling, value-added strategies that fast-track growth on- and offline.
