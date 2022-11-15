Talkwalker and Twitter reveal the conversation drivers behind the #FinTwit community

As the financial crisis is felt across the world, it’s critical to understand what’s behind those monetary conversations, the audience driving them, and how brands can use these insights to enable their consumer connections.
As an industry-leading consumer intelligence platform, Talkwalker uses proprietary AI technology to derive insights from the community. Their ongoing investment in AI means Talkwalker clients can identify actionable insights faster and more accurately than ever before.
The report helps brands to understand this audience, and quickly take action based on the insights provided, providing a vital resource given the fast-moving nature of the FinTwit community.
“Twitter is a soundboard for the world,” said David Low, Talkwalker CMO. “When it comes to finance, #FinTwit has its finger on the pulse, discussing the major changes of the day as they happen. If there’s a monetary issue bubbling, they will know about it first. By partnering with Twitter on this report, Talkwalker analyzed the audience in-depth to uncover vital insights.”
You can read the full #FinTwit Birdseye report here.