    Talkwalker and Twitter reveal the conversation drivers behind the #FinTwit community

    15 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Talkwalker
    Talkwalker and Twitter have released their latest Birdseye report, focusing on the #FinTwit (Financial Twitter) community. As a Twitter official partner, Talkwalker was able to dive deep into the conversation on Twitter, to provide consumer insights on this audience and the conversations they are having.
    Talkwalker and Twitter reveal the conversation drivers behind the #FinTwit community

    As the financial crisis is felt across the world, it’s critical to understand what’s behind those monetary conversations, the audience driving them, and how brands can use these insights to enable their consumer connections.

    • While the majority of #FinTwit profiles are focused on cryptocurrency and NFTs, those most active in the conversation are still discussing investment opportunities (42%).
    • The growth of crypto and NFT-focused discussions is encouraging the expansion of the community, up by +102% in Asia, +57.3% in Europe, and +19.7% in North America, from August 2021 to August 2022.
    • The community is broadly forward-thinking, moving away from traditional finance, and looking more towards a decentralized finance model.

    As an industry-leading consumer intelligence platform, Talkwalker uses proprietary AI technology to derive insights from the community. Their ongoing investment in AI means Talkwalker clients can identify actionable insights faster and more accurately than ever before.

    The report helps brands to understand this audience, and quickly take action based on the insights provided, providing a vital resource given the fast-moving nature of the FinTwit community.

    “Twitter is a soundboard for the world,” said David Low, Talkwalker CMO. “When it comes to finance, #FinTwit has its finger on the pulse, discussing the major changes of the day as they happen. If there’s a monetary issue bubbling, they will know about it first. By partnering with Twitter on this report, Talkwalker analyzed the audience in-depth to uncover vital insights.”

    You can read the full #FinTwit Birdseye report here.

    Talkwalker
    Talkwalker is the #1 consumer intelligence company and is dedicated to helping brands close the gap between brand and consumer.
    Read more: twitter, Talkwalker

