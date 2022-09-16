Understanding your ideal customer - The key to running a successful influencer campaign

Whether running influencer campaigns for consumer brands or a retail client, understanding the ideal customer or shopper profiles of the brands we work with is a critical part of running influencer campaigns for our clients with real impact and measurable results.

"Sitting with our clients and hashing out what their ideal customer looks like is the jumping-off point for not only matching the perfect content creator to the brand, but doing so in an authentic way so that the campaign message is believable to both the brand and the content creator's audience," says Cindy Laufs, owner of Hustle Media.

A little lost on how to lock down your brand's ideal customer and align it with the right influencer? We share a few key questions to point you in the right direction.

We love giving credit where credit is due!

Our current content creator crush is Marilize de Clercq. Style mentor, lifestyle connoisseur and a consummate professional. We're currently working with Marilize on the #TygervalleyFinds campaign conceptualised by Mustard Seed Relationship Marketing. A campaign that proves nothing beats a good strategy, knowing your target audiences, and aligning your chosen influencer with both your strategy and your audience.

